Nicole Williams English Is Absolutely Radiant in See-Through Sequined Catsuit
As we enter the final stretch of 2025, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit continues to celebrate the brand’s milestone year in our incredible 60th anniversary. On Thursday night, we invited SI Swimsuit models and other celebrities to share an evening empowered by Maybelline New York at the Dante Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. As expected, the stars showed up in style and we’re truly in awe looking through the photos from the eventful night.
Not only was our September digital cover girl Ilona Maher in attendance, but a long list of our favorite ladies hit the red carpet, including but not limited to Nicole Williams English, Brooks Nader, Xandra Pohl, Camille Kostek, Katie Austin and many more.
As for the best looks of the night, that’s a very tough call. But we must draw attention to English’s look, which left us stunned. The 37-year-old model, who made her SI Swimsuit in 2023 in Dominica, then returned this year in Mexico, donned a gray sleeveless see-through catsuit featuring sequins throughout, pairing it with white close-toed pumps. Completing her look, the Canada native styled her hair slicked back in a bun, wore a black leather floor-length jacket and accessorized with chunky silver hoops. Needless to say, this was an absolute look. But don’t just take our word for it—check out the photos of Williams looking ever-so-glamorous below.
English was accompanied by her husband, former NFL player Larry English, on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit red carpet. They were the perfect fashionable pairing, with the 38-year-old Illinois-born athlete rocking a fire-orange long-sleeved sweater with a purple accent, black pants and white sneakers. The couple, who got married in a beautiful Laguna Beach ceremony in 2017, appeared in the E! reality series WAGS and have one child together.
English also posed with partygoers at the event, with the photo above featuring SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day, fellow SI Swimsuit models Kostek, Kamie Crawford and Jasmine Sanders, along with Olivia Culpo’s sister, internet personality Sophia Culpo.
The photos alone are worth a thousand words and we’re not surprised in the slightest that English was ready to make a fashion statement with her look last night. The model was sure to make an impression with her SI Swimsuit debut for an unforgettably gorgeous photo shoot where she was 7 months pregnant. When reflecting on the decision to pose for the magazine while pregnant, English thought of her daughter who would forever have such a special moment documented. “To be honest, I was very happy to shoot for the first time pregnant because I want to have these images to show to my daughter one day,” she said. “I want to be able to tell her how Mommy focused on her dreams and goals and made them happen. I want her to know that anything is possible.”
For more photos from the 60th anniversary event with Maybelline, keep reading SI Swimsuit.