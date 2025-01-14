Lauren Chan, Ellie Thumann and Sixtine Are Loving, Living in Faux Fur Jackets This Winter
The dramatic, full-length fur coat—a longtime symbol of old-school luxury and mob-wife flair—is getting a fresh, modern twist this winter. Enter the faux fur jacket, a playful and rebellious younger sister to the classic style. While maxi fur coats ooze opulence, the cropped and textured faux versions feel more flirty, fuss-free and accessible, perfect for layering over everyday outfits or making a bold statement on a night out.
Models like Lauren Chan, Ellie Thumann and Sixtine are embracing this trend, turning it into a winter staple. These jackets offer the perfect balance of function and fashion while adding a touch of elevated edginess to any look. Whether thrown over a cozy sweater or styled with chic accessories for an après-ski vibe, faux fur jackets are becoming this season’s must-have. Let’s take a closer look at how these influencers are styling theirs and making a case for everyone to get in on the trend.
Chan, also a two-time brand star, exuded effortless sophistication in her winter wardrobe. The former Glamour fashion features editor—who undoubtedly knows her way around a stylish outfit—embraced the faux fur trend with a chic white jacket from J.Crew, a brand she has long represented as both an ambassador and campaign staple. Paired with sleek black jeans and black leather heeled boots, her buttoned-up, minimalist styling proves that simple pieces can still make a powerful statement.
J. Crew Collection faux-fur jacket, $357.99 (jcrew.com)
As the former founder of Henning, a sustainable plus-size clothing brand, Chan remains an advocate for body diversity and sustainability in fashion. Her white faux fur jacket is the ultimate example of timeless, cozy outerwear—both functional and fashion-forward. The Canada native shows us that even in the colder months, personal style can radiate warmth and confidence.
Sixtine, a content creator and model, brought an effortlessly cool vibe to her recent campaign with Jean Paul Gaultier’s Divine fragrance. Draped in a rich light brown faux fur jacket, the Texas native leaned into a vintage-inspired aesthetic with bold, red velvet curtains and sultry poses that embodied her signature confidence. At 27, the NYC-based influencer has quickly become a force in the body neutrality space, gaining fans for her candid TikTok content and relatable, empowering messages.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who posed in Dominica in 2023 and Belize in ’24, layered the jacket over a graphic tee and dark denim, a nod to timeless glamour, but with a rebellious, modern spin.
View the post here.
Thumann might just be the reigning queen of the faux fur jacket, much like Hailey Bieber holds the title for fur coats. The model and lifestyle influencer proves time and time again that this piece is a classic wardrobe staple. Whether she’s embracing cozy après-ski moments, blending into the serene charm of Charleston, S.C. or channeling her effortless model-off-duty aesthetic in NYC, the 23-year-old knows a faux fur jacket is a go-to.
For her festive holiday look, Thumann paired the luxe brown and black shaggy outerwear piece with classic high-waisted jeans, a sleek black sweater and a structured Tory Burch bag. Her understated styling and oversized black shades added a touch of quiet luxury. Having posed for SI Swimsuit in Puerto Rico in 2023 and Mexico in 2024, Ellie’s laid-back yet chic aesthetic continues to resonate with her growing fanbase, cementing her status as a modern style icon.
View the post here.
The faux fur jacket is no longer reserved for glamorous red carpets or vintage-inspired photo shoots—it’s an accessible, versatile piece that can instantly elevate any cozy winter outfit. Whether you’re heading to a festive gathering braving the city streets or indulging in a cozy weekend getaway, a chic faux fur jacket can add that perfect touch of sophistication and warmth. Abercrombie, Mango, Princess Polly, Windsor and Bardot have affordable options we have been eyeing.