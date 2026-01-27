Layered Swimwear Is Perfect for Winter, As Demonstrated by Camille Kostek in Switzerland
Layered swimwear is nothing new, yet the striking aesthetic makes for a perfect way to double up—yet still show off some skin—during the winter months. The look has been sported in the SI Swimsuit Issue on many occasions, from Lorena Durán’s 2024 photo shoot in Portugal to Brooks Nader’s cover feature in the Dominican Republic a year prior.
SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek’s latest brand spread took place in Switzerland, where the 33-year-old Connecticut native expertly demonstrated how to layer swimwear during the winter months. In addition to snow boots, furry jackets and hats, Kostek sported a cream-colored one-piece swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear over a TJ Swim bikini top. To accent the dual-layered look, the SI Swimsuit fashion team styled Kostek in a pair of nude White Fox Boutique boots, and in one snap, a jacket casually thrown over her shoulders.
Last year’s feature was Kostek’s eighth consecutive SI Swimsuit photo shoot, but still provided a first for the model, as she stepped away from the shore and into the snow. She previously told us that posing in a snow-covered location was “on her vision board” for a long time, and her 2025 feature finally brought that dream to fruition.
“Anytime that I would do any sit-down interviews, like through the years—by year six, seven—they were asking, ‘You’ve shot so many beaches, what’s one place you’d want to shoot?’ And I’d say, take me to the mountains, take me to the snow,” Kostek reflected last summer. “I want the challenge,”
Despite the frigid temperatures and an altitude reaching 12,000 feet in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, Kostek nailed all of her poses like the professional—and brand legend—she is. The resulting images are truly stunning, and the layered swimwear looks are the perfect selections for your seasonal swimwear mood board.
However, her 2025 SI Swimsuit feature wasn’t the first time Kostek modeled double layered swimsuits in the fold. Back in 2023, when she traveled to the Dominican Republic (her second time in the Caribbean country to pose for the brand), she rocked a duo of bikinis by SAME for several snapshots captured by James Macari.
Kostek posed in the surf while wearing a striped blue and white bikini layered underneath a striking cobalt blue set by the brand. Whether in the surf or the snow, Kostek brings the heat, and her photo shoots in both Switzerland and the Dominican Republic are just a small sampling of her incredible portfolio.