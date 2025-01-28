Lorena Durán Exudes Elegance in Stylish One-Piece for Madrid Spa Day
Lorena Durán is getting some much-needed R&R while also keeping up with her fabulous Instagram content. The SI Swimsuit stalwart, who has posed for the brand four separate years and traveled everywhere from Puerto Rico and Montenegro to Portugal and Scrub Island, British Virgin Islands with the franchise, went on a staycation at the gorgeous Mandarin Oriental Ritz in Madrid. The Seville, Spain native posed for a beautiful, ethereal, serene image by the spa pool and showed off her hourglass figure and sun-kissed skin. She donned the cutest, quiet luxury-inspired one-piece from her favorite brand, Monday Swimwear.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Monday Swimwear Miami One Piece - Black/Ivory, $170 (mondayswimwear.com)
The glamorous black suit featured a luxe white trimming on the top and thighs and is perfect for a super sculpted look without the fuss of any straps or tying string. It comes with a detachable white belt with a super cute, chic gold-lettered “Monday” decal in the center. Shop more at mondayswimwear.com.
The 31-year-old showed off her bold smolder to the camera and opted for a bare face, reminding everyone of her glass skin and flawless face card. Her eyebrows were lightly brushed up and she rocked a natural glossy lip, while her long dark locks were slicked back into a perfect ponytail. Above her were tons of mesmerizing sparkly lights that reflected down off the pool, as well as a magnificent chandelier. In a later pic, she snapped a mirror selfie while wearing a plush white robe, and in another slide, she showed off her cherry red Metier Tatito purse ($722).
Durán is best known as the former face of Abercrombie and the first curvy Victoria‘s Secret Angel. She’s constantly gracing the cover of new magazines, walking the runway for major labels and serving face in exuberant campaigns. She also uses her platform to share bits and pieces of her exciting life as a global model and is constantly sharing the cutest, most chic and fun outfits through every season. She‘s also an advocate for body positivity and is constantly working to make the fashion and modeling industries more inclusive, while also encouraging young women to chase their dreams.
“I’ve been told, ‘you’re fat. Your size is not right’ a thousand times. If girls like me hadn’t pushed for this to happen, nothing would have changed,” she shared about the progress in the industry. “Women tend to have bodies that change, they lose and gain weight very easily. I’ve heard a lot of both ‘slim down, slim down’ and ‘eat, eat, eat.’ I’m never going to be skinny because that’s not my build. I’m who you’re looking at right now. If you like it, good. Just don’t ask me to change to suit your taste.”