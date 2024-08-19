Lorena Durán Glistens on a Yacht in Hot Pink Two-Piece
Lorena Durán loves adding a pop of color into her summer wardrobe, and her latest swimwear of choice pulls from last year’s trending Barbiecore signature hot pink hue.
The four-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the franchise in 2020 in Scrub Island, British Virgin Islands and traveled to Portugal for her feature in this year‘s 60th anniversary issue, is a huge fan of Monday Swimwear. She regularly rocks high-quality, flattering string suits from the luxurious brand that tons of other SI Swimsuit stars, like Yumi Nu, Sixtine, Christen Harper, Kate Love and Alix Earle, also approve of.
In her latest Instagram photo dump, the 30-year-old model showed off bits and pieces of her summer travels. Durán also included adorable photos with her boyfriend, fellow model Alejandro Pérez Moro.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Monday Swimwear Dragon Fruit Kauai Top, $86 and Dragon Fruit Brazil Thong, $74 (mondayswimwear.com)
Durán flaunted her sun-kissed, hourglass figure in the deep pink set as she posed on a boat deck with her eyes closed in the cover snap. She leaned off the side with a huge smile on her face in the third slide. The Victoria’s Secret model, who was the first curve model to pose for the lingerie brand in 2020, added the Crinkle Linen Barcelona Tunic ($140) in the matching magenta hue as a cover-up. Shop more at mondayswimwear.com.
“Life bendita [blessed] life 💖,” she captioned the Aug 18 carousel.
“Happy girlie 😍,” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Penny Lane commented.
“😍,” Monday Swimwear chimed in with a heart-eyes emoji.