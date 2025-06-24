Lorena Durán Is a Pickleball Princess in Sleek Black Activewear Skirt Set
Lorena Durán is serving looks, and maybe a few aces, on the courts in Greece, bringing her signature glam to a breezy game of pickleball. The model and fashion industry trailblazer, best known as the first curve model to star in a Victoria’s Secret campaign, is showing off her sporty side in Corfu, Kerkira.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The four-time SI Swimsuit star, who made her debut with the franchise in 2020, posing for Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI, kept it chic in a cropped black workout tank ($65) by Monday Swimwear. The top featured the brand’s classic white logo front and center, and she styled it with a matching pleated mini skirt, white crew socks and chunky athletic sneakers. She completed the outfit with sleek black sunglasses and posed with a coordinating Monday paddle and ball in hand.
Durán, who has also previously traveled to Puerto Rico, Portugal and Montenegro with SI Swimsuit, looked radiant and relaxed in the candid cover snap, adjusting her sneakers mid-pose. In the next slide, she flaunted her sun-kissed glow and décolleté, showing off her hourglass figure, glowing skin and effortless courtside fashion.
“Pickleball time o al menos intentarlo,” the Seville, Spain native captioned the post, noting it was time to play, or “at least try,” pickleball.
“Love,” the official Monday Swimwear account chimed in the comments.
A longtime fan of the brand, Durán regularly rocks Monday Swimwear’s timeless colorways and sculpting silhouettes while vacationing around the world. From a sultry hot pink string bikini on a yacht, to a classic black-and-white one-piece at the spa, to a three-piece matching set on the coast of Spain, she wears each look with confidence and elegance.
Earlier in her trip, the Abercrombie & Fitch campaign alum donned a breezy, ab-baring white linen set from the brand, featuring the Fontelina Skirt ($148) and Montserrat Top ($99). She accessorized with a chunky gold necklace, matching waist chain, gold bangles and textured statement earrings while posing on a dreamy balcony with the beach in the background.
Durán captioned the idyllic images, “Todavía mi mente está ahí 🌸💞” (“My mind is still there”), reflecting on her time in Greece.
In another post, she stunned in the brand’s newest colorway: Sardinia Stripe, wearing the Palma Top ($96) and Brazil Thong ($86).
“This is my personality,” Durán wrote under the breathtaking carousel. “I like the sea, being salty and enjoying the sunset with the best outfit @mondayswimwear🧡💛.”
Shop the activewear collection here, and browse the full site at mondayswimwear.com.