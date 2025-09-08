Lori Harvey Nails Corpcore Trend With Cropped Cardigan and Unexpected Detail
Model, fashion designer and SI Swimsuit star Lori Harvey proves she continues to keep up with the latest trends.
Attending a special event held by Miu Miu over the past weekend, Harvey pulled together a fabulous ensemble. As seen on Instagram, she wore a dark grey knit cropped cardigan, open and tied on the bottom, exposing her black bra. She paired her knitwear with a medium grey pencil skirt, stopping just after her knees. Then, unexpectedly, she added teal green knee socks tucked into her ombré brown-black pointed heels.
Lori Harvey embraces socks with heels trend
Adding on to her accessories, Harvey sported a brunette bag, which complemented her shoes while also adding some more color to her ensemble. The 28-year-old celebrity also donned a pair of black frame eyeglasses, proving she knows how to combine business attire with modern glam.
Preparing for fall fashion
Her accessorizing may throw some for a loop—particularly the high socks. But what’s fashion without a daring dose of edge? The sock with heels trend started catching on earlier this year, especially in London, according to Vogue. Harvey’s take on the unexpected fad is fresh and, more notably, timely, seeing that fall is just around the corner. This is a neat way to ensure the colder months can still be stylish.
In addition to the trend, also spotted in Harvey’s latest Instagram photo drop is the reason she got all dressed up in the first place—Miu Miu’s Miutine perfume.
The caramel elixir contained in a crystal clear bottle is also something that will likely pair well with the upcoming season of fall fashion. Its warm notes of brown sugar, vanilla and patchouli, added with bright aromas like gardenia and wild strawberry, come together for a lovely scent. It’s no wonder that Harvey can’t help but get a whiff at the dinner table.
It’s not a stretch to think this product might end up in Harvey’s purse. After all, she’s previously spoken about how smelling good and being well-moisturized are two of her biggest priorities.
“Got to keep hand cream. Like one thing you will never find me is ashy, so I have to keep hand cream in my bags at all times,” Harvey shared with StyleCaster on the products she always keeps in her bags.
She then added, “Keep a little thing of deodorant ‘cuz, like I said, you’re not going to catch me ashy and you’re not going to catch me smelling.”
Look good? Check. Smell good? Double-check. Harvey delivers another fabulous look. But did anyone expect anything less?