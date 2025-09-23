Swimsuit

Lori Harvey Serves Face and Body in Crisp Black Beachside Look in Mexico

The supermodel and entrepreneur dropped a sizzling carousel of vacation pics.

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey / River Callaway/Getty Images

Lori Harvey is always delivering a masterclass in beachside glamour.

The model and entrepreneur, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in Mexico in 2024, is back in the country—and back to making waves. This time, she’s staying at the luxurious One&Only Mandarina resort and dropped a carousel of jaw-dropping photos that are equal parts fashion-forward and vacation goals.

Harvey kicked off the set with a sizzling close-up, showing off her sculpted décolletage and signature flawless face card. She donned a sleek black halter crop top with a 1960s-inspired sweetheart silhouette, paired with statement silver drop earrings and bold designer sunglasses. Her glowy glam highlighted all her best features—bronzed skin, chiseled cheekbones, feathered brows, full lashes and a glossy brown lip. The Tennessee-born, Georgia native’s smolder was truly unmatched.

In a later slide, the 28-year-old gave fans a peek at her abs with a hands-on-hips pose that radiated confidence. Her fitted crochet midi skirt, with a subtle mermaid flare, clung to her hourglass curves in all the right places. She finished off the all-black beach ensemble with wedge-heeled flip-flops and a chunky silver cuff bangle, combining coastal ease with supermodel polish.

“Quick intermission 💃🏾” she captioned the post. Harvey then shifted to all things lifestyle, including dried mangoes dusted in Tajín, a perfectly chilled drink in a coconut and sunny seaside vibes. Of course, the Yevrah Swim and SKN by LH skincare founder also slipped in some more daring content: a hot black bikini mirror selfie and a bold topless pic wearing nothing but a stringy G-string and sultry allure.

The final slide might be the most iconic of all. Harvey lay on the shoreline, serving face and body in a string bikini from Burberry, styled with a matching plaid headscarf. It was the ultimate callback to her 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai—reminding everyone exactly why she’s a beach babe.

“prettiest,” fellow brand star Emily Ratajkowski commented.

“The best place ever!!! 🔥,” Kendall Visser exclaimed

“Ma’am. I mean cmon,” Ryan Destiny chimed in.

“That face 🔥🔥🔥 that body 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan gushed.

“You are THAT girl 😍😍🔥,” another declared.

“10s Across the boardddd,” someone else wrote.

Whether she’s lounging poolside, stepping into acting as Chelsea in Season 3 of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt or turning vacation photos into full-on editorials, Harvey continues to show us exactly how it’s done.

