Lori Harvey Plays ‘Dress Up’ in Daring All-Black Designer Look With Luxe Details
When Lori Harvey drops a post on Instagram, there’s no doubt that an amazing outfit will be included in one of her snaps. And this was proven to be true once more this week, as her latest collection of photos features an incredible ensemble that highlights the versatility the color black can provide.
Styling
Harvey is nothing short of a glamor-filled vision in this all-black look. One half of her outfit features a beautiful black slip dress with a decorative lace trim on the upper half. As for the other half of the look, she wears a large black fur coat that gives a truly luxe edge to the otherwise simple yet chic look. She finishes off her ensemble with a pair of black slingback heels and a lovely cherry red purse.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit model slayed this look, going a long way to highlight how anyone can create a monochrome outfit using just a couple of stylish garments and a statement piece that ties everything together. And Harvey doesn’t have to be the only person playing dress up, as her fans can copy this look without searching very far. As per her caption, she’s been having fun with items from Ferragamo.
Replicate Harvey’s Look
What Harvey always nails is the way she mixes and matches different fabrics and silhouettes to bring forth a monochrome outfit that is far from basic. Follow this style guide to channel this bombshell beauty’s ensemble.
Shearling coat
A fur coat is a must during the fall season, not just because of the warmth it provides but also because of the drama it offers. Ferragamo’s shearling coat ($6,700) is guaranteed to be a head-turner. While not black, the dark brown pigment of this sherpa coat will certainly suffice. However, if black is preferred, the next best thing is the single-breasted coat ($3,400) in dark espresso.
Lace-trimmed satin dress
Any black slip dress will do to recreate this ensemble. The tried-and-true garment is as alluring as it is pretty, so there’s no need to worry about choosing one that won’t flatter your every curve. We’re a big fan of the Stella McCartney satin dress ($1,605) and its decorative black trim. But if you want to keep it in the Ferragamo family, check out the black georgette mini dress ($ 2,100).
Slingback heels
Ferragamo’s Vara Bow collection of shoes is crafted using pieces with perfectly placed bows that are polished and feminine. The slingback heel ($1,050) is a must-buy to complete such a soft look. We feel the same sentiment towards the black Vara Bow pump ($950).
Shoulder bag
Harvey fans can opt to keep the replication limited to black items only, or give the ensemble a lovely pop of color in the form of this dark wine shoulder bag ($ 4,400). And if you’re blown away by this piece, wait until you see Ferragamo’s plum soft bag ($ 2,950).