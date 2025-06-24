These 7 Standout Swimsuits From ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Are on Our Summer Radar
It’s been only three weeks since the latest season of Love Island USA graced our televisions, and somehow, we feel like we can’t remember a time without it.
In just 19 episodes, the beloved reality dating show—which was adapted from the popular UK series—has fans glued to their screens and even broke viewership records in its first weeks streaming on Peacock.
And while the drama continues to be juicy as Casa Amor kicks into full gear, we’re taking a look at some of our favorite ‘fits from the first six weeks as the show reaches its halfway point.
Cierra Ortega
Bydee has been a consistent brand worn in the villa, sported by Ortega, as well as fellow castmate Huda Mustafa. Ortega’s look perfectly embodied summertime with gold detailing throughout the garment.
Courtney “Coco” Watson
Watson entered the villa in style, sporting a Jaded London floral bikini as she introduced herself to loyal viewers. The suit definitely makes a statement with baby pink flowers embedded in its multi-style butter yellow top and ruffled bottoms.
Iris Kendall
We knew Kendall’s Frankies Bikinis polka dot suit looked familiar—it was actually the very same swimsuit worn by Stassi Schroeder at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami earlier this month! Kendall added a western flair to the ensemble with a straw cowboy hat.
Olandria Carthen
Carthen was the ultimate “Hot Girl” as she donned Megan Thee Stallion’s signature Hot Girl Summer swimwear line in the villa. Adding lots of gold jewelry to the plunging snakeskin one-piece, she also earned high praise from the artist herself: “What is the booty routine for real? I don’t know how many screenshots I got of you.”
Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe
From day one, we knew Bissainthe was a superstar, especially as she debuted this emerald number from Hello Molly! The Mykonos bottoms feature intricate detailing as they hugged the cast member’s hips, and she opted to wear their matching top in a halter style.
Huda Mustafa
A classic black swimsuit is a staple for summertime, and this scoop neck bikini from SKIMS is a perfect addition to anyone’s closet. The halter-style top and high-legged thong bottoms create a gorgeous silhouette, exemplified by Mustafa as she accessorized the look with brown sunnies.
Hannah Fields
Though her time in the villa was cut short, Fields sported a number of adorable poolside looks in Fiji. One particular standout was this Strawberry Milk Mob duo, featuring a cream underwire-style top with thick, adjustable straps and a matching cheeky tie bottom. Wanting a bolder look? This exact set also comes in a bright, eye-catching red!