LSPACE’s New ICONS Swimwear Collection Is Redefining Y2K Nostalgia
The early 2000s fringe bikini is getting a modern makeover, and LSPACE’s new ICONS collection is leading the charge. With Y2K nostalgia at an all-time high, the Southern California-based swimwear brand is bringing back one of its most memorable designs—sleeker, bolder and better than ever.
A tribute to the swimwear that “catapulted the brand to cult status,” ICONS reimagines LSPACE’s signature retro fringe silhouettes with a fresh approach. The five-piece collection, launching today on LSPACE.com, includes a fringe one-piece, two bikini tops and two coordinating bottoms, all available in four classic, timeless hues: Flame, White, Black and Café.
LSPACE, an SI Swimsuit-loved brand known for its impeccable fit and style, has long been a favorite among models and trendsetters. Founded in 1999 by Monica Wise, LSPACE became known for its ability to move with the body and flatter every figure. Over the years, the brand has expanded into apparel and activewear, maintaining its core mission of inspiring confidence and self-expression.
“I’m incredibly proud of LSPACE’s evolution,” Wise said in a press release. “What began as a collection of bikinis has grown into something far greater—a brand rooted in confidence, self-expression, and the art of feeling incredible in your own skin. Staying true to our DNA of impeccable fit, quality, and design while evolving with our customers has been the most rewarding journey.”
We caught up with Alissa Bristow, LSPACE’s vice president of creative and design, to discuss the magic behind the new additions, fringe’s appeal and why now was the right time to bring it back.
Bristow commends Wise’s original vision for fringe—designed to be “playful, fun and a little flirty”—and emphasizes that keeping that spirit alive was key. To modernize it, the brand refined and elevated the silhouettes while preserving the essence that made them special in the first place.
“Everyone loves a good comeback story! Fashion is all about revisiting the past to inspire the future, and with the resurgence of 2000s nostalgia and modern boho trends, it just felt like the perfect moment. Fringe is eye-catching, full of personality, and exactly what people are craving right now,” she explains. “Everything we create is designed to inspire confidence. We want everyone who wears [our suits] to feel bold, empowered and completely unstoppable. This collection is for our most daring LSPACE lovers—the ones who aren’t afraid to stand out. Trust me, this suit will get noticed.”
This collection has also sparked fresh inspiration for Bristow, and she hints that ICONS-inspired elements may soon appear in future designs—she’s already “itching to start sketching.”
Shop our picks from the drop below, view the full collection here and check out the entire website at lspace.com.
Desert Days One-Piece in Flame, $198 (lspace.com)
“Red is the power color for swimwear—think Baywatch or that iconic Farrah Fawcett poster from the ‘70s. It’s confident and unforgettable, so we had to include it,” Bristow explains.
Dixie Top, $99 and Leilani Bottoms, $88 in White (lspace.com)
“A white swim moment is always a summer essential,” she adds of this gorgeous bandeau fringe set. “The original design was already so loved that we kept tweaks minimal—just enough to enhance the fit while staying true to what made it iconic in the first place.”
Sienna Top, $99 and Rocky Bottoms, $88 in Black (lspace.com)
A black triangle bikini is the most foolproof beachside or pool day look. It will become your new swimwear drawer staple but with the most fun fringe flair.
ICONS by LSPACE is priced between $99 and $198, available in U.S. sizes XS to XL and sold at www.lspace.com, LSPACE’s Fashion Island store in Newport Beach and through select online retailers.