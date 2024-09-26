This SI Swimsuit-Approved Beachwear Brand Just Dropped the Cutest Balletcore Activewear Line
Breaking news: we’ve just found our new favorite hot girl walk attire. LSPACE, an SI Swimsuit-loved brand that has been featured in Jasmine Sanders’s photo shoot in Puerto Rico and in Yumi Nu’s personal vacation wardrobe, just expanded their already fabulous activewear line. Cover girl Brooks Nader even wore the brand’s Chasse Jumpsuit ($150) on a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars.
The latest collection, adorably and cleverly titled “Set the Barre,” is designed for those who want to seamlessly transition from the studio to the streets. From mini dresses to jumpsuits to matching workout sets, all crafted from the brand’s signature high-quality, smoothing materials and flattering, feminine silhouettes, the new drop has everything you need to look good and feel good through any low-impact workout or errands run. The brand’s balletcore-inspired line features tons of dreamy pastel shades and versatile, comfortable and classy new styles.
“Our mission is to inspire confidence in our customers through exceptional fit and premium fabrics,” LSPACE’s director of marketing Sofia Sheth said in a press release. “This collection is perfect from the yoga mat to the farmers market. What I love about LSPACE’s Activewear is how endlessly confident I feel in it, no matter where the day may take me.”
Below are a few of our favorite picks from the line. Shop the full collection at lspace.com.
Ice Jeanne Bra, $79 and Ice Level Up Leggings, $99 (lspace.com)
This gorgeous baby blue set features sweat-wicking high-waisted leggings and a fun halter neck twist sports bra top. The stylish, intentional seam lines on the bottoms offers a super flattering lean leg look. The set is also available in black and brown.
Taffy-Cream Ace Jumpsuit, $150 (lspace.com)
Feel like workout Barbie in this gorgeous bright pink jumpsuit designed for low-impact exercises or a long walk in the park. Toss a sweatshirt over when you feel a breeze and transform the look into something completely new. Featuring flattering subtle drop-waist seams and a criss-cross open-back, this one-piece will hug you in all the right places and make getting ready easier than ever.
Petal Rally Dress, $110 (lspace.com)
This pretty baby pink dress, featuring adjustable straps, is the perfect mix of balletcore and tenniscore. And, the best part is, it comes in seven different shades, so you can match any vibe or season of the year with ease.