Lucy Hale Puts Modern Twist on Y2K Trend, Pairs Strapless Cherry Red Mini Dress With Matching Skinny Scarf
Lucy Hale is bringing early 2000s styles back while effortlessly blending them with modern trends. The A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song star attended an event hosted by Friendly House, where she was honored with the organization’s Humanitarian Award on Sept. 14, and the 35-year-old certainly dressed like a winner.
She worked with stylist Molly Dickson, who was the fashion guru behind SI Swimsuit’s iconic 60th anniversary legends photo shoot for the 2024 magazine. Hale donned the most gorgeous strapless mini dress from Markarian in the it color of the season, cherry red. The chiffon number featured a signature Y2K detail: a matching super long, trailing skinny scarf.
The flowy, A-line number featured the cutest frilly hem and mesh overlay as well as a super subtle sweetheart neckline. Hale accessorized with dainty diamond earrings, silver rings and ruby red pointed-toe kitten heels.
Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher opted for a super glowy glam look, including feathered brows, smoky brown liner, terracotta blush and a matte peach-taupe lip. Her dark brown bob was freshly blown out and smoothed to perfection by hairstylist Bridget Brager.
The Hating Game actress showed off her toned figure and sweet smile as she posed for photographs with her award and alongside close friend and Pretty Little Liars costar Sasha Pieterse.
“Thank you @friendlyhousela for this special award ❤️ The work you do saves lives and gives women in recovery the chance to blossom. You prove that miracles can happen. Thank you for all that you do,” Hale wrote in her caption.
Friendly House is a community-based non-profit organization that helps women on their journey to overcoming substance use disorders and mental health challenges. Learn more at friendlyhousela.org.