Madelaine Petsch Owns Vacation Mode in Animal Print Bikini, Cutest Accessories
Madelaine Petsch is turning up the heat, tapping into animal print and putting her phone on DND to kick off summer weather. The actress, best known for her role as Cheryl Blossom on the CW’s Riverdale, just dropped a hot new Instagram pic, and it’s safe to say we’re jealous of her surroundings and fit figure.
The 30-year-old flaunted her slim, sculpted arms and legs and tiny waist in a leopard print two-piece featuring halter-neck straps and classic hipster bottoms with a subtle V-waist. She posed on her knees on a couch on a boat and was photographed from a low angle with gorgeous blue skies and not a cloud in sight behind her.
Her signature long red locks were loose, straight and dreamily flowing with the wind. She was captured mid-laugh, with a sweet, genuine grin on her face and her hand covering her mouth.
Petsch accessorized with a cute stack of dainty gold belly chains and vintage rectangular tinted sunglasses. A moody silver chrome manicure topped off the beachy look.
“don’t call don’t text,” the Washington native captioned the photo dump shared with her 23.4 million followers on May 8. The second slide featured a delicious platter of juicy, perfectly ripe fruits including watermelon, grapes, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, pineapple and more. The following photo was a cute selfie with bestie Andie Jane and the final image was a fun, personality pic of Petsch eating an orange.
Most recently, the actress starred in The Strangers: Chapter 1, which was released last May as part of an ongoing trilogy, with the second part slated to hit theaters this September. She plays the lead role, Maya, alongside Froy Gutierrez as her boyfriend, Ryan, in the horror film. The couple comes into contact with three masked assailants while on a road trip.
“I really had the ability to sink my teeth into this full character journey—beginning, middle, and end—in one go,” Petsch said of the new title. “And that, as an actor, is intimidating and challenging, but really exciting and exhilarating.”
She also took on a producer role on the collection of films, and said it allowed her more control over her character and the story.
“[Becoming a producer] gives you more autonomy in your craft, and it gives you more ability to take charge of your own career,” Petsch shared. “There will always be moments where people don’t see me as the character that I want to be, and this allows me to tell that story the way that I would like to, and to play a character that maybe feels like a big departure.”