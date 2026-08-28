Madelyn Cline’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

It’s been a little over a week since the final season of Outer Banks hit Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 20, and we still can’t stop thinking about one of our favorite sources of seaside style inspiration from the show: Madelyn Cline.

The actor first broke out as Sarah Cameron on the popular streaming show, which premiered in 2020. Since then, she’s starred in several major films, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the reboot of the horror classic I Know What You Did Last Summer. Off-screen, Cline is also a working model, appearing in campaigns for beloved brands like American Eagle, Stella McCartney and Tommy Hilfiger—the latter of which she is also a brand ambassador—and gracing the covers of major magazines like Cosmopolitan, Allure, Elle and more.

Given her work in the fashion industry, it’s no surprise the star has become a favorite of fans seeking a little inspiration. Her Instagram account could easily double as a sleek, stylish moodboard—especially for summer-ready seaside looks. While previously speaking to Vogue, Cline shared insight into her wardrobe and how she approaches fashion in her working life, jokingly describing her personal style while filming as “whatever’s clean, comfiest and closest.” Needless to say, this cool, carefree energy is absolutely apparent throughout her many memorable looks.

So as we say goodbye to Outer Banks (and this summer as a whole), we’re looking back at a few of the star’s best bikini, swimwear and seaside style moments for some end-of-summer fashion inspiration!

Best bikini and swimwear moments

Cline’s overall style is best described as “effortless.” In her day-to-day, the star is typically spotted in laid back looks that still radiate a major cool girl vibe. This is also true of her swimwear selections, as seen on her Instagram account, in her many brand campaigns and even in her Outer Banks wardrobe. Scroll on for a few of our favorite examples!

Soaking in the sun in a crisp white look

Repping Tommy Hilfiger in a radiant red bikini

Styling denim shorts and a bikini top for a summery adventure

Modeling a beautiful baby blue two-piece for Aro Swim

Showing why striped swimsuits will never go out of style

Embracing a sportier style while on the beach

Giving fans a “House Tour” alongside Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter

Best seaside style moments

And Cline’s summer-friendly styles don’t stop with her swimwear selections! The star is also often spotted on the shoreline in outfits that are as timeless as they are trendy, comprising go-to staple pieces that scream summertime.

Looking gorgeous in green on the cover of Elle

Strutting on the sand in a stylish striped number

Going for a sun-drenched ride in a classic outfit combo

Sitting pretty in a cozy khaki-colored coverup

And finally, making a simple seaside combo look totally chic

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