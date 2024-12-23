Madison Beer Is a Sultry Wintertime Vision in Black and White Plunging Lace Gown
Madison Beer knows how to make the most of Los Angeles’s unseasonable December warmth, stepping out in a sultry black and white lace gown that looked tailor-made for a breezy winter evening on the West Coast.
The 25-year-old pop star donned a lingerie-inspired Princess Polly number with delicate white lace trim and a daring plunging neckline—ideal for adding a romantic, glamorous touch to your holiday wardrobe. She attended the brand‘s holiday party at the Delilah in West Hollywood on Dec. 16 and totally stole the show with her jaw-dropping beauty.
Beer completed the look with a gold pendant necklace, oversized hoop earrings, a brown suede handbag, and chic Chanel cap-toe heels in a soft nude shade. Her long dark locks were smooth and straight and she opted for a glowy, full-glam look including a luminous base, faux freckles, peach blush, winged eyeliner, dramatic lashes, feathered brows and a wintery matte taupe-brown lip.
Princess Polly Nourish maxi dress black, $74 (us.princesspolly.com)
This silky maxi slip dress features a flattering and daring V neckline as well as intricate, delicate lace detailing around the bust. Shop more at us.princesspolly.com.
Of course, the New York native isn’t just known for her incredible fashion sense. The “Reckless” singer has been a powerful force in the music industry, inspiring fans with her soulful lyrics and raw authenticity. Her second studio album, Silence Between Songs, has been praised for its introspective and relatable themes, showcasing her artistic growth and maturity. Beyond her music, Madison has also become a role model for young women, supporting and celebrating her peers in the industry. In a recent interview, she discussed how important it is to give credit to women who have worked tirelessly to build their careers, especially in an industry that often labels success as “overnight.”
“I love to see women in music succeed. It’s so awesome. The only thing that bothers me, to be honest, about all of it, whether it’s Chappell [Roan] or Sabrina [Carpenter] or Charli [XCX], is people being like, ‘Oh my God, this new artist and this person that just came out of nowhere.’ These girls have been working, literally, for 10 plus years, most of them. It’s important that we note that and credit it, because it sets really unrealistic expectations,” she explained. “It’s so cool and exciting that it seems like culture is in a place where we’re all very receptive to women, and we want women to win, and especially in music, we want to hear what they have to say. That’s just so exciting. Obviously as a female musician as well, it’s really cool, because I feel like for a long time, I don’t know, even back to Marina [and the Diamonds] and Lana [Del Rey]. They were really competing with a lot of men. It was very male-dominated, and that was who was taking up a lot of space, which was also great. There’s a lot of male artists that I love. But, yeah, it’s definitely very cool to see the girls be recognized and praised right now. It’s really exciting and very hopeful.”