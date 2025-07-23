Mady Dewey’s Honeymoon Animal Print Set Is Giving ‘Just Married, Still a Baddie’
Mady Dewey is soaking up newlywed bliss—and serving serious style while she’s at it.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model just tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Jack Hillman. And judging by her latest Instagram post, married life is off to a sizzling start.
View the post here.
The content creator and tech entrepreneur posed on a balcony in a flirty animal print two-piece, featuring a black-and-white cow print triangle top and low-rise leopard tie-side bottoms that showed off her toned figure.
She flashed a sweet, radiant smile, with layered gold necklaces drawing attention to her décolleté. A cowboy hat and sleek black sunglasses added a touch of edge—and extra UV protection—as a desert beach and bright sunshine framed the picture-perfect moment. But it was Dewey’s caption that truly sealed the deal: “my husband !! took these.”
It’s clear the newlyweds are savoring every moment of their post-wedding escape. Over the weekend, she shared a glimpse into their dreamy ceremony, writing, “the most special ceremony with the most special people. we are the luckiest !!! 😭 I’ll be replaying this day forever - can’t wait to share more.”
“pop off husband,” Sixtine commented.
“caption!!!,” Sarafina Nance exclaimed.
“big wife energy!!!,” one fan wrote.
“And boy did he do a good job!!!,” another gushed.
The Southern California native, who now lives in San Francisco and works at the community-building platform TYB, has long been admired for her refreshing transparency and thoughtful digital presence. Before her current role, she co-founded Herd, a metrics-free social media app designed to prioritize authenticity and mental health—values she continues to champion through her content and career.
The pair got engaged in October 2023 in a sweet, casual, intimate sunset proposal. She wrote “our spot, just us, forever 🥹 overwhelmed with love and gratitude for you, this moment & this life we’ve built together. LET’S GET MARRIED @jt_hillman !!!!!!! 💍,” on Instagram at the time.
Now officially married and embarking on a new chapter, Dewey continues to inspire with her balance of beauty, brains and intention.
She first rose to national attention after winning the open casting call for the Swim Search open casting call in 2022. Dewey’s rookie shoot in the Dominican Republic quickly earned her a devoted following, and she returned for the 2023 issue, where she flaunted her surfer-girl energy and glowing confidence on the beaches of Puerto Rico.