Maggie Rawlins Tapped Into Brat Summer Swimwear Before It Was Cool With This Plunging Green Two-Piece
One-time SI Swimsuit model Maggie Rawlins was ahead of the curve when she posed for the franchise in 2021. The registered nurse traveled to Hollywood, Fla., with photographer James Macari for her magazine feature, and she totally took our breath away posing on the beaches of the Sunshine State.
The content creator donned the most daring, flirty and flattering swimsuits while on location with the team. From a bold cut-out one-piece to a bedazzled mesh bodysuit to a zebra print bikini, we’re completely and utterly obsessed with each of her looks. And this neon green two-piece from Toxic Sadie Swimwear is giving us major Brat summer energy.
Toxic Sadie Swimwear Maggie Top, $44 and Maggie Bottom, $44 (toxicsadie.com)
This bright, eye-catching suit features a plunging halter-style top and cheeky high-cut ’90s-inspired scrunch bottoms. All pieces from the brand are made to order for sustainability reasons. Shop more at toxicsadie.com.
In 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic, Rawlins landed on the cover of Elle Croatia, and her modeling career was beginning to take off. Having completed nursing school and earned her degree, entering the fashion industry wasn’t something she anticipated, though it was both exciting and glamorous, and a good way to pay off her student loans. When the pandemic hit and frontline workers were asked to help out with COVID-19 victims, Rawlins stepped up without second thought.
After a year of volunteer healthcare work and an intense three-week assignment in New York City, SI Swimsuit came calling, and Rawlins saw it as her sign to return to another avenue she was incredibly passionate about.
"SI Swimsuit created such an empowering and respectful environment. I really appreciated getting to work with this team. It was such a thrill to be asked to work with such an iconic brand. From the interviews to the shoots, I always felt like they wanted to represent me well,” she shared. “I just love the focus on diversity. It is so empowering to work with their team. They are so focused on celebrating women, and I think that is a positive influence on our whole society.”
Rawlins feels fortunate to have two career paths that she can lean on. While fashion and modeling can be a lucrative industry, it certainly is cutthroat and far from consistent.
“When a scout first approached me, I thought it was a scam. I’m athletic, on the shorter side, and not rail thin. After graduation, I had debt from school and medical bills, so when I dug a bit deeper, it seemed like modeling could be an opportunity,” she shared. “This is an industry where you can be torn apart if you’re not careful, but I was fortunate. I had an anchor. I’m married to the boy who I grew up across the street from, and he was so supportive. I already knew who I was and having a whole other skill set gave me a sense of security. My entire life wasn’t riding on fashion.”