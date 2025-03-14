7 Matching Loungewear Sets Perfect for Traveling in Style
When it comes to travel, matching sets are the ultimate wardrobe hack for staying fashionable but comfortable while taking the thinking out of what to wear. Whether it's a cozy knit set for long flights or a breezy linen duo for exploring new destinations, these perfectly coordinated outfits take the guesswork out of packing and ensure you look polished from takeoff to touchdown.
Easy to mix and match, these loungewear options maximize outfit options even once you get to your destination allowing you to save space in your suitcase. Coordinated sets can also be elevated and not break the bank. Keep scrolling for some of our favorites that range from affordable looks to a couple splurges you will have forever.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Aerie OFFLINE ChillUp Track Trouser, on sale for $48.96
A wide leg pant option with a waistband allows for this pant to be worn for casual travel but can also be worn out and won’t have you feeling unkempt. Match this with the OFFLINE Real Me Long Sleeve Scoop Shirt, which can also be worn for non-travel days.
Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip, $118
The AirEssentials Collection is made with spacer fabric that’s lightweight, soft and ultra drapey, designed to feel silky against your skin. The Wide Leg Pant is the ultimate throw on and go style.
Gap 100% Cotton Relaxed Sweater Pants, $69.95
For anyone who likes a heavier set and doesn’t love a pullover sweater, this combo is for you. The Cropped V-Neck Cardigan is a great staple to have for many different occasions.
Eterne Half-Cropped Zip Sweatshirt, $265
Available in four colors, Eterne makes some of the softest, best quality matching sets around. The cropped sweater paired with the Straight Leg Sweatpant is worth the price tag.
Aritzia Wilfred Relaxed Linen Shirt, $98
Made from breathable 100% linen with a subtle natural texture and soft, airy feel, this is perfect for anyone who runs hot. The Lodge Linen Pant complements the long-sleeved shirt and also works great for a cover up over swimsuits.
Lovers and Friends Cordella Knit Pants, $159
Not your typical sweatpants, the Lovers and Friends Cordella Knit Pants have a ruched ankle making for a cute detail. Style with the Cordella Jacket.
Aqua Border Print Shirt and Pant, $156
For anyone looking to make a statement while flying, the Aqua set is a great pajama-inspired look that won’t sacrifice style.