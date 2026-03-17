Megan Fox Brings Daring Energy to Oscars After-Party in Leggy Black Ensemble

Megan Fox is officially back in her Instagram era, and her fans are all grateful for it.

Following a series of incredibly viral photos posted to her page since the beginning of March, the Transformers star’s latest photo dump features some steamy pics from her ensemble for an Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 15.

For the occasion, Fox opted for a head-turning all-black ensemble, featuring a black mini dress with an attached garter belt and a lace bra peeking out of the bodice. In addition to thigh-high stockings, the 39-year-old mom of four accessorized with platform heels, a diamond choker, and in a few photos, black sunglasses. Her look was tailored by Karine Gasparyan, and in photographs snapped by Miles Diggs, Fox posed for some close-up snaps and was captured as she exited a vehicle.

Her glam team consisted of makeup artist Jenna Nicole, hairstylist Chris Dylan, tan artist Isabel Alysa and manicurist Brittney Boyce. Fox opted for flirty lashes and a glossy lip, while her long dark locks were styled in a sleek blowout. Finally, her extra long, square French tip manicure pulled the entire look together.

“i go both ways,” the Jennifer’s Body actress wrote in her caption, quoting a line from the 2009 film.

Fox’s photo carousel has already racked up more than 2.4 million likes as of press time, and tons of comments from her 23.2 million loyal followers on the platform.

“Just fell to my knees in public,” one person wrote.

“Need Jennifer’s Body part 2 like neowww,” someone else pleaded, begging for a sequel to the cult film.

“when I KNOW she is teasing the new jennifer's body but i can't prove it 😭😭😭,” an additional follower stated.

“Mother Queen Goddess 🔥🔥🔥,” another user gushed.

While Fox is clearly making her way back to her Instagram era after wiping her feed clean in May 2024, it’s unclear whether or not she will return to the rumored Jennifer’s Body sequel (and in what capacity, as her titular character was killed off by Amanda Seyfried’s Needy at the end of the original film).

“I’m looking forward to the sequel,” Seyfried said in an interview with GQ last spring. “They’re working on it. I already said thumbs up. I was like, ‘Whenever you’re ready, I’m ready.”

During her 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover interview, Fox chatted with us about the importance of Jennifer’s Body, not only in her career trajectory, but in the way the film resonates with the LGBTQ community. While on set in the Dominican Republic, she expressed that she finds it incredibly meaningful when fans tell her she is the reason they realized they were queer.

“I think that the greatest testament to something like that, that can be considered a legacy, is having somebody tell me that I somehow had a part in giving them the courage to realize who they are—[it’s] the best compliment I can imagine,” Fox stated.

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