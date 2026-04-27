In Honor of Nelly Korda’s 2026 Chevron Championship Victory, Here’s a Look Back at Her SI Swimsuit Debut

Congratulations to Nelly Korda! The professional golfer just secured her third career major title by winning the 2026 Chevron Championship on Sunday, April 26. The victory, which Korda earned by just five shots at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, marks the 27-year-old athlete’s first major win of the season.

With her latest accomplishment, Korda has reclaimed her No. 1 spot in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, which she last held for 71 consecutive weeks between March 24 and August 3 of last year.

“What I was telling myself was I really want to hoist this trophy because I want to show the kids at home that it's O.K. to miss short putts and still win a major championship,” Korda stated following her Chevron Championship victory while calling out some missed moments from Saturday’s competition. “You’re going to make mistakes. You have to mentally still be in it 100%, and that’s really what I wanted show. I wanted to show it to myself and I wanted to show it everyone looking up to me.”

Korda’s refreshing outlook on a winner’s mindset is just one of the many reasons why she was selected to model in last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue. The athlete, who was named the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year by the LPGA, was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. Rather than her typical polos, Korda showed off her athleticism in a number of vibrant, bright swimsuits, and she quickly found her groove while on location in the Sunshine State.

“Tt was such an exciting shoot,” Korda recalled while on set with the SI Swimsuit team. “I stepped out of my comfort zone. I think that's what the shoot's about. I think that's what life is about also is sometimes stepping outside your comfort zone and challenging yourself. I had such a great crew to work with and work alongside. It was just so much fun. When people look at these photos, I hope it inspires them to rock what they got.”

Whether she’s racking up more wins on the green or doing something to challenge herself—like being photographed in a bikini—Korda is a prime example of what it means to be a multihyphenate. Below, we’re throwing it back to just a few of our favorite photographs of the Bradenton, Fla., native’s time on location for last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue.

Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by PatBO. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Bad N Bare. Sarong by AWAY THAT DAY. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated