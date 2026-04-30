Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton Are Couple Goals While Frolicking on the Beach in Australia

Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton continue to be one of our new fave celeb pairings.

The SI Swimsuit model and Golden Globe Award-winning actor have had romance rumors swirling around them since the end of last month, when Deuxmoi exclusively reported on what appeared to be a budding relationship between the two. The gossip then ramped up on Tuesday, March 31, when PEOPLE shared exclusive quotes from an insider close to the couple, who stated that the model “likes hanging out with him,” and that “she’s just enjoying it for what it is, but she’s definitely into him.”

And earlier this week, they were spotted together once again, looking seriously stylish on the coastline while vacationing in Australia.

In snapshots shared by Page Six on Thursday, April 30, the couple held hands and waded through the sparkling waves of the tropical location. In a couple of the photos, they embraced in the water before making their way to the sun-drenched sand.

Egerton wore a classic pair of black trunks, while Nader reminded everyone why she's an SI Swimsuit legend in a matching black one-piece. From the shining hardware to the daringly dipped V-neckline, the swimsuit was certainly a statement-making style. Aside from their beach day adventure, the two were also seen at the Sydney airport, where their wardrobes once again matched. There, the actor sported a khaki color palette while the model rocked an all-white ensemble.

At the time of this article’s publication, neither Nader nor Egerton has confirmed reports of their romance or commented further on their relationship.

This blossoming romance comes as Nader’s year continues to be one of the most exciting for the model so far. First, her hit Hulu reality TV series, Love Thy Nader—where she stars alongside her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane—was renewed for a second season following its successful eight-episode first-season run. Season 2 is expected to premiere later this year.

Nader also announced back in March that she’d landed a recurring role on FOX’s upcoming reboot of the iconic Baywatch series, marking the model’s first foray into scripted TV. Still, while she might be a newbie to scripted TV, Nader’s a natural when it comes to rocking swimwear by the sea.

As noted above, the model is part of the 2024 SI Swimsuit legend class. First joining the magazine in 2019 following her Swim Search open casting call win, she’s gone on to appear in every issue since then, most recently reuniting with the brand in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for her 2026 feature, which will hit newsstands this May.

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