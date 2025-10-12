Swimsuit

Megan Fox’s SI Swimsuit Cover Was Straight Out of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

The actress and mom of four posed for Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic.

Ananya Panchal

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic.
Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Before The Life of a Showgirl claimed its rightful throne in the Swiftie cinematic universe, Megan Fox had already embodied the aesthetic—loud, luxe and fully in her feminine power.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Dress by Celia Kritharioti. Swim Bottom by Skims. Earrings by Jacquie Aiche. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

For her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, the actress was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. And from the first frame, it was clear: she was born for this.

Her cover look was a jaw-dropping gold coin beaded bikini that shimmered with every movement. Styled with barely anything underneath and faux-wet mermaid waves, the outfit gave vintage Vegas meets Grecian goddess. All eyes were on her.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top by RYAN STORER. Body Jewelry by RYAN STORER. Swim Bottom by IAMGIA. Earrings by Jacquie Aiche. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

“Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure,” Fox admitted on set. “I have a vision in my head that I’m trying to achieve.” Safe to say, she nailed it.

Fox brought major main character energy in one of the shoot’s boldest ’fits: a beaded GCDS baby pink bedazzled set paired with slinky body chains and the most ethereal, angelic poses.

Megan Fox poses in a bikini and a beaded skirt in the Dominican Republic.
Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top by JÉBLANC. Skirt by JÉBLANC. Swim Bottom by Frankies Bikinis. Earrings by Jacquie Aiche. Ring byJacquie Aiche. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Showgirl sparkle from every angle

More show-stopping moments followed. In one standout look, she layered two Jéblanc beaded pieces, a cropped halter and sheer skirt, over metallic Frankies Bikinis bottoms. It was dripping in crystal shimmer, the kind of outfit you could imagine under spotlights on stage… or splashing under sunset rays on an island.

Another fan-favorite was the pastel pink netted Ren Haixi dress worn over bubblegum IAMGIA bottoms. With her soft glam makeup and glowing skin, Fox looked like a siren mid-transformation—glittering and untouchable.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Dress by REN HAIXI. Swim Bottom by IAMGIA. Earrings by Jacquie Aiche. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

And then came the fiery color-blocked one-piece: pink, red and turquoise, with sharp cutouts and a deep plunge. Pure Leo energy. It was bold and sculptural, yet still romantic, like a showgirl’s costume in a dream ballet sequence.

Beyond the looks, Fox brought intentionality and emotional depth to the shoot. “I hope the photos are beautiful,” she shared. “And that the frequency that comes off of them is just a healthy, good girl.” She added that she wanted people to see her as a “thoughtful, articulate, deep person”—a message that radiated through every pose.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top by GCDS. Bottom by GCDS. Earrings by Jacquie Aiche. Body Chain by Jacquie Aiche. Rings by Jacquie Aiche. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

At 39, Fox knows exactly who she is. And back then, she did too. Now a mom to four, she told SI Swimsuit that she felt most grounded in motherhood. But she was also ready to take up space, sparkle unapologetically and remind the world that beauty and substance can co-exist.

Showgirls don’t just perform, they own the stage. And in the Dominican Republic, Fox did just that.

