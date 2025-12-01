These Monochromatic SI Swimsuit Shoots in Belize Were Defined by Statement Pieces
In 2024, a group of talented models—including Nina Agdal, Chanel Iman, Kamie Crawford, Yumi Nu and Sixtine—posed for the issue in Belize. Brand rookies XANDRA, Berkleigh Wright, Lauren Wasser and Brittany Mahomes also traveled to the Central American nation for their photo shoots, as did several Big 12 athletes—Jas Williams, Jillian Hayes and Alexa Massari—who were featured in that year’s issue.
While each model’s styling differed on location, there were two major commonalities between every feature—these women all showcased a singular hue and elevated their ensembles with standout accessories. Take a look at just some of their seaside styles below.
Yumi Nu
Nu, who commanded the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2022, repped an eggshell Asta Resort bandeau top and matching bottoms with this trio of bold additions: an espresso brown silky headscarf from Swimsuits for All, a chunky shell necklace and a duo of neutral Amazon bracelets.
Berkleigh Wright
After being named a co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search, Wright made her rookie campaign a standout one in looks like this string suit from Andi Bagus. Adding a sporty aesthetic to the adjustable cherry red duo, she tossed over a zippered Free People bolero, with a collared neckline and striped sleeves.
XANDRA
One year before she graced the sands of Jamaica for her 2025 feature, XANDRA hit the shore in this floral triangle bikini from Heavy Manners. On her hips, she sported a crimson red Cultnaked skirt, which showcased three-dimensional hearts.
Chanel Iman
Iman’s all-white ensemble turned heads during her 2024 shoot with the brand. The model stepped onto set with the SI Swimsuit team a decade after her own 2014 debut in the fold from Madagascar, and she donned a super dynamic Cult Gaia dress over a swimwear set from CALI DREAMING.
Brittany Mahomes
Mahomes repped the Kansas City Chiefs’s crimson hue for her SI Swimsuit debut, courtesy of this micro bikini from Andi Bagus. Plus, the Texas native added a little western flair to her outfit with a Free People cowboy hat.
Sixtine
Sixtine celebrated her sophomore campaign with the brand—a year after her debut shoot in Dominica—with a handful of all-white oceanside looks. In this frame, the two-time SI Swimsuit model paired a string Four Three Seven swim bottom with a beaded dress from Santa Brands, which featured a high neck and slide slits.
Kamie Crawford
Crawford rang in her third straight SI Swimsuit shoot, following stints in St. Croix and Dominica, with this maroon ensemble from Nessy Swimwear. As she strutted down a wooden boardwalk, she modeled a multicolored striped Missoni cardigan.