Meredith Mickelson’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

With Milan and Paris Fashion Week officially over, we’ve been looking back on a few of our favorite moments from the must-see events—and we couldn’t help but notice that several featured 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie Meredith Mickelson.

A longtime model, actor and content creator with over 4 million combined followers across her social media platforms, Mickelson attended both fashion-forward events. First, she rocked the runway in Milan, closing Gucci’s star-studded Spring/Summer 2027 show with a bang. Then she traveled to Paris, where she sat front row while watching her fellow models at high-profile shows for designers like Mugler.

And at SI Swimsuit, Mickelson has long been a favorite for her sleek personal style and effortlessly cool aesthetic. This extends to her seaside wardrobe, as the model often shares photos documenting her vacation-ready style. So—if you’re looking for a little fashion inspiration for your next holiday—we’ve rounded up some of our favorite bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments over the years, including her time with SI Swimsuit.

Meredith Mickelson’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments

Mickelson’s personal seaside style is classic, as the model is often spotted in playful prints and striking solids. Her go-to swimsuit appears to be a coordinating two-piece set, and she’s not afraid to rock a daring micro bikini or an unexpected cut. Scroll on to see a few standout examples from the model’s Instagram account!

As noted above, Mickelson also made her debut in the 2026 issue of SI Swimsuit, traveling to beautiful Botswana with the magazine and photographer Ruven Afanador alongside fellow models Achieng Agutu, Camille Kostek, Alix Earle and Penny Lane. The styling for the shoot was, in a word, “cinematic,” channeling classic Old Hollywood charm and the glamour of vintage Yves Saint Laurent.

“This shoot meant everything to me in ways I can’t fully put into words. I love each and every person on this team, the talent and the crew, everyone who made me feel like family from the very first moment and surrounded me with so much love the entire time,” Mickelson wrote on Instagram after the issue launched. “A dream I had when I was 12 years old came true on this trip, and getting to experience that with this group of people made it even more special.”

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. Boots by Ariat. Bodychains by The Invisibles and Ja | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Necklace is vintage. Boots by Palladium. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Rings by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Boots by Ariat. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Then, a few weeks after the latest SI Swimsuit issue launched, Mickelson reunited with the magazine in Miami for Swim Week. At the W South Beach, she walked in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show for the first time, rocking multiple designer looks themed around golden, sun-kissed days, throwback Baywatch-era vibes and playful animal prints.

Missed the show back in May? No worries, fashion-loving friends! You can still watch the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Hulu and Disney+. Click here to learn more.

Maura Higgins, Ali Truwit, Meredith Mickelson and Remi Bader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Meredith Mickelson | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Meredith Mickelson | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Meredith Mickelson | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

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