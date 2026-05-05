Met Gala 2026: Ashley Graham, Angel Reese and More SI Swimsuit Models Bring the Drama

If your most stylish friend seemed a little distracted today, the explanation is simple: it’s the first Monday in May, marking the annual Met Gala! (And if your nerdiest friend seemed a little distracted today, that’s because it’s also “Star Wars Day” Day. May the 4th be with you and whatnot!)

For the uninitiated among us, the Met Gala is a fundraising event held by the Metropolitan Museum of Art each year, where a host of celebrities, elite athletes and fashion tastemakers don their best designer ensembles. Each year, the exclusive event has a theme and a dress code, both of which the attendees and designers are encouraged to follow. This year’s theme was “Costume Art,” and the dress code was “Fashion is Art.”

While the gala itself is always invite-only, the red carpet is the real star of the show—and it just so happened to include an array of SI Swimsuit family members! Take a look at a few of our favorite looks from the evening below.

Ashley Graham | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Three-time SI Swimsuit model Graham, who landed a coveted cover spot on the annual issue with her 2016 debut, wore this daringly sheer nude number, channeling ethereal, spring-ready vibes. According to People, the piece was by Greek designer Dimitra Petsa, and Graham actually had to be “hand-sewn into” the gown to achieve the ultra-fitted silhouette.

Irina Shayk | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Wearing a striking two-piece set from designer Alexander Wang, Shayk—who most recently joined SI Swimsuit in 2016 for a feature in Tahiti—absolutely followed the “Fashion is Art” dress code. From her glittering gold and silver top to her sleek, low-rise skirt, the entire look screamed pure drama.

Heidi Klum | Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

You certainly can’t make the Met Gala theme “Costume Art” and expect Klum to do anything but deliver! The undisputed queen of Halloween and prolific SI Swimsuit model walked the carpet in an unforgettable ensemble by designer Mike Marino that mimicked a marble statue, including a haunting veil and an uncanny (and incredibly cool!) stone look.

Lindsey Vonn | Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Olympian and three-time SI Swimsuit model Vonn also embraced springtime in her style for this year’s gala, sporting a sweet, soft custom Thom Browne gown. The long sleeves gave the piece plenty of room for unique details, while the figure-hugging mermaid cut made for a sensational final silhouette.

Angel Reese | Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The basketball star, who joined SI Swimsuit back in 2023 as a featured athlete in Los Angeles, proved that Barbie summer is really just a state of mind! Stepping out in a stunning, custom pastel pink gown by designer Altuzarra with an elegant train and structured bodice, Reese struck a powerful pose on the iconic staircase for another memorable Met Gala moment.

Gayle King | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

King—an SI Swimsuit “legend,” landing a front-page spot on the 60th anniversary issue back in 2024—sparkled in this Christian Siriano number. The golden gown featured several gorgeous details, from the V-cut top lined with luxe leaves to the terrific tassels, which added terrific texture to the skirt.

Eileen Gu | Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If “light and bubbly” were a piece of clothing, this Olympian’s adorable Iris Van Herpen mini dress would be it! The structured bodice hugged the 2025 SI Swimsuit model’s torso before flaring into a fabulous skirt, both of which were covered in bubbles for a one-of-a-kind, illusion-style look.

Serena Williams | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Williams brought the Grecian vibes with her breathtaking look by designer Marc Jacobs. The custom design featured a delightfully draped style, with glittering gold leaves wrapping around the elite athlete and three-time SI Swimsuit model’s strong leg, which was on full display thanks to the sky-high slit on her skirt.

Naomi Osaka | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Finally, nothing says “Fashion is Art” quite like a costume change! Osaka took the red carpet up a notch with her two-part Robert Wun look. The piece began with a white coat, coordinating hat and eye-popping red feather details. Then, the tennis sensation and SI Swimsuit 2021 cover star shed her top layer to reveal a red gown beneath, which required “over 3,280 hours of handiwork” to complete, according to Vogue.