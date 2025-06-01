Midge Purce Is Gorgeous in Earthy Green Bikini for SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Whether she’s in attack mode on the pitch, shining bright on the Broadway stage or modeling swimwear on the runway in Miami, Fla., Midge Purce not only takes every adventure in stride—she thrives.
At the W South Beach on Saturday, May 31, Purce joins Stassi Schroeder, Remi Bader and Bethenny Frankel, along with the six finalists of the 2025 Swim Search, in a star-studded group of fresh faces to grace the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami.
Strutting down the catwalk, Purce reps an earthy green two-piece from Tropic of C featuring a pretty white pattern.
Her second look embraced the western trend we saw on the runway, consisting of a white and brown two-piece from Bad N Bare, a brown suede belt and a cowboy hat.
Also during Swim Week, SI Swimsuit hosted multiple parties, pop-ups, activations and a VIP dinner alongside official partners, brand models and other celebrities.
Swim Week isn’t the only reason Purce’s name has been in recent headlines. The 2023 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Championship MVP returned to gameplay in mid-April following an ACL injury in the opening match of the 2024 season that left her sidelined for 385 days.
“I’ve played this game since I was a child, and there has not been one year where I wasn’t playing this game,” the Gotham FC forward shared on Casuals With Katie Nolan, calling the experience off the pitch a “true sabbatical.” However, Purce’s recovery journey, she notes, was a generally positive experience, delving into avenues outside of athletics and traveling the world.
“I had a great time—not to say there weren’t hard moments and it wasn’t a difficult process, just to be in it [during] that stage of my career, especially during the Olympics,” the athlete continued. “But it happened and I think I grew in a different way from it. I also enjoyed life from it.”
During her roughly year-long recovery, Purce was anything but stagnant. The NWSL champion attended New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, the 2024 ESPYs and stopped by the White House in September with her championship Gotham FC squad.
Following her 2025 season debut with the New York-based club, she even ventured to the Broadway scene, delivering the opening monologue for the musical Chicago on May 1. “I would not mind taking singing lessons throughout the season,” Purce told The Athletic. “I’d take lessons in-season so I can be on stage in the off-season.”
While we’ll need to wait to see if Purce’s acting aspirations come to life when the NWSL season concludes, we’re glad to see her back in competition mode. For the athlete’s trajectory, she notes, the sky is the limit.
“When you have an injury like this, you either come back worse or you come back better, but never the same,” Purce declared. “It’s up to you to decide which one of those it’s going to be. And I had decided a long time ago I was going to come back better.”
