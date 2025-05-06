Miley Cyrus Is Just Too Cool in Yellow Fur Vest and Matching Skirt for Cartier Party
What did pop icon Miley Cyrus do after debuting a sickening look at the 2025 Met Gala last night? She went to a Cartier afterparty, of course!
On the carpet of the Met Gala, Cyrus went with an ab-flaunting black two-piece ensemble adorned with bright gold jewelry on her neck. However, for her night spent with Cartier, she ditched the darker theme and went with a more colorful one—specifically, a vibrant yellow look that would cheer anyone up.
Her afterparty outfit featured a pale yellow fur coat that enveloped the upper half of her body. As for the lower half, she wore a banana-colored maxi skirt with netted fabric taking up the majority of the garment. Still, she didn’t ditch all of the black, as her sunglasses and boots were both darker than the night sky.
The Tennessee-born singer gave her millions of Instagram fans a treat with both her Cartier party outfit and the fact that her new song, “More to Lose,” off of her upcoming studio album, Something Beautiful, is well on the way to the ears of fans worldwide on Friday, May 9.
Based on the official YouTube preview of the song, “More to Lose” is a synthesized ballad about contemplating the end of a relationship. With lyrics like, “Why stay when the ecstasy is far away? And I pray that it’s coming around again,” she reflected on the heartbreak of falling out of love while also desiring to get back to where she and her loved one were before things got rocky.
Although Cyrus hasn’t confirmed who exactly the song is about or what the song is referring to, she did tell Harper’s Bazaar that she aimed to have this song, along with every other song on her album, soothe whatever physical or mental ailment one might be going through. Ultimately, she sought to provide healing through her words and, most importantly, her sound.
“It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music,” Cyrus told the media outlet. “I would like to be a human psychedelic for people. I don’t want anyone trying to be like me, or imitate me, or even be inspired by me. I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level.”
Visual symbolism was also interwoven into the heart of this album, as she commented on how the images of dark and light were brought to the forefront of her mind during the creative process for her latest project.
“The visual component of this is driving the sound,” she continued. “It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties. The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty. They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast.”
Cyrus’s Something Beautiful officially debuts on Friday, May 30.