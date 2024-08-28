Model Cindy Kimberly’s Green Crochet Micro Set From Barbados Screams ‘Summer Break’
One-time SI Swimsuit model Cindy Kimberly has always had a passion for fashion. So, it comes as no surprise that the content creator and our style editors were a total dream team when putting together colorful looks for her Y2K-inspired photo shoot in Barbados with visual artist Ben Watts in 2022.
The 25-year-old Netherlands native, who is of Spanish and Indonesian descent, wasn’t afraid to dabble in sporty one-pieces, experiment with beaded details and even test out some daring crochet pieces like this flirty Andi Bagus number.
Andi Bagus Checkmate Bikini Sage Green and Lemon Yellow, $69 (andi-bagus.com)
This minimal coverage string crochet set features the cutest checkered pattern, including two trending swimwear shades: butter yellow and Brat summer’s green. Both the top and bottom have a delicate scrunchy ruched detail and extra thin straps, making this micro set perfect for avoiding tan lines.
Kimberly, who loves sharing her glamorous and intricate makeup looks and creative self-directed projects on social media, is also the founder of clothing line LOBA, sold exclusively online at Revolve.
“Clothing and style are such amazing forms of self-expression,” she shared ahead of her SI Swimsuit debut. “I love that you can create completely different characters, feel completely different, represent yourself completely differently, all in how you decide to dress that day. I’ve had so many different characters, personalities and ways I saw myself throughout my teenage years, which I mostly explored through style and clothing.”