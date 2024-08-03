Model Cintia Dicker Is Latest to Prove Polka Dots Are in for the Season
The 2024 Olympics have been as much an opportunity for admiring good fashion as they have been for admiring impressive athletic ability. Given that they are taking place in Paris—the fashion capital of the world—it comes as no surprise that celebrity spectators have been taking the opportunity to show off their good style.
The latest to do so is Brazilian model Cintia Dicker. The 37-year-old is on the ground in Paris, ready to watch the world’s best athletes compete for gold. And she’s doing so in style, too. For a recent Olympics-related party in the City of Light, the five-time SI Swimsuit model showed up in a sweet silk set—and we can’t get enough. It featured a V-neck wrap top in a white and black polka dot pattern, paired with a fitted skirt with sweet ruched detailing in back. Dicker paired the set with a stunning strand of pearls, adding a touch of class to an already chic look.
Though we loved the silhouette of the set, it was the print that really caught our attention. This summer, solids are out. It’s the season of prints, and polka dots have been one of the most prominent. Between the year’s best bikinis and one-pieces, the casual everyday garments and the more sophisticated evening looks, the polka dot pattern has swept every category—and easily become one of the most desirable prints of the season.
But don’t take our word for it, just take a look at the runways at the most recent fashion weeks—and at Dicker’s stunning Olympics style, of course.