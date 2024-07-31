Shop the Sustainable Polka Dot Two-Piece Fitness Guru Katie Austin Rocked in Portugal
Four-time SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin stunned during her latest feature with the brand in Portugal’s Duoro Valley, home to picturesque vineyards, fairytale-like rivers and plenty of greenery. The fashion team dreamed up a perfect blend of cottagecore and balletcore aesthetics when it came to styling and choosing swimsuits for the fitness influencer’s feature in the European country. From floral prints to crochet materials to vintage jewelry, the photo shoot felt straight out of a story book.
One look in particular has been calling our name ever since we spotted it when the magazine launched in May. This affordable, string Princess Polly set features the cutest, timeless brown polka dot pattern. The suit is also from the brand’s “low impact” collection, meaning it was created using 50% or more materials that have a lower environmental impact. Shop more at us.princesspolly.com.
Princess Polly Jenner Triangle Bikini Top Brown Spot, $38 and Tie Side Ruched Bikini Bottoms Brown Spot, $30 (us.princesspolly.com)
The 30-year-old, who just tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Lane Armstrong, made her debut in 2021, when she was discovered through and co-won the Swim Search open casting call. She was also named co-Rookie of the Year after her sophomore brand photo shoot in Montenegro.
“The coolest part about [being part of the franchise], is how much they want to be aligned with women who represent something. So every girl in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has a mission or has a purpose to be in it,” Austin, who traveled to the Dominican Republic for last year’s photo shoot, gushed. “And I’m not kidding you when I say every single individual who is in that magazine is, like, just so worthy and so amazing, and they’re fighting for something and they have a huge brand or they have a mission that they stick by. And for me, that’s making girls and women feel their best selves through workouts, through healthy recipes.”