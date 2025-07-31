Nazanin Mandi Is Breathtaking in Daring Blue Mini Dress With Unique Details
Nazanin Mandi has always had the vibe of a fairytale princess, and she recently got to live out her Rapunzel fantasies while wearing an equally fantastical ensemble.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie took to her Instagram account this week to show off an absolutely outstanding outfit, which featured an alluring royal blue mini halter dress. A deep plunge in the middle of the dress allowed for her glistening skin to shine under the sun. After the plunge came a clever way to show off her belly button, as there was a ring placed right at the navel.
And as if the top wasn’t praise-worthy enough, the bottom of the piece was also an attention-grabber. From the ruching details of the skirt to the stretch of fabric in the front for added dimension, this aspect of the garment receives easy tens all across the board.
See Mandi’s latest Instagram post here.
But an outfit this gorgeous was not made for collecting in the closet. Rather, it’s for wearing on a sunny day surrounded by nothing but good vibes and good people. And that’s exactly what Mandi used this dress for: attending a Revolve brand event at an extremely picturesque location.
The event took place in none other than Ibiza, Spain. There, the multihyphenate enjoyed poolside photo ops, candle-lit dinners and every single second of her unforgettable view of the country thanks to her Rapunzel-esque balcony. And based on all of the incredible snapshots to come out of this trip, it’s safe to say Mandi had a great time.
“What an incredible f*****g experience. One of the best trips I’ve ever taken,” Mandi expressed in one of her Instagram slides. “Every soul here filled my soul. So this shot is for all of you. I love you.”
Other celebrities—including Julissa Bermudez, Kristen Noel Crawley, Christina Nadin and many more—were also in attendance. Karrueche was also present and was actually the person who gave Mandi the nudge she needed to take the very photos that are now sitting pretty on her social media account.
“S/O to babes @karrueche for reminding me to take a picture on my balcony before I left ~ so glad you did, I’m obsessed, they are my fav✨,” she wrote in the caption.
After a wonderful time abroad, the model is officially back home. Per her Instagram stories, Mandi is already resting and recharging right next to her cat—the ideal way to end a truly marvelous adventure.