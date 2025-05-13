Nazanin Mandi: 2025 Jamaica

Mandi is the definition of a multi-hyphenate, finding success as a model, actress, musician, motivational speaker and entrepreneur. With empowerment and self-growth at the center of her life, her passionate manifestations led her to a new role in the upcoming comedy series, Strikers, slated to start filming this summer. While the world waits to see her shine in the upcoming title, they can check out her stunning SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue.
Mandi embodies the bold colors of Jamaica’s sun, ocean, sand and everything in between. Her attire speaks to the nature of the island country, as well as the hues of the vibrant environment surrounding her. The swimsuits chosen for Mandi’s shoot are a wonderful representation of the sights of Jamaica.
Hair: Paul Norton at Tracey Mattingly Agency using UNITE Makeup: Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop!, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty Photographer: Yu Tsai
Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Indah. / Yu Tsai/Sports illustrated
Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
