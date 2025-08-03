Nazanin Mandi Says ‘Farewell to Fear’ in Itty-Bitty Bikinis for Ocean Photo Shoot
Nazanin Mandi faced her fears this week, and the result was a jaw-dropping photo shoot!
The actress, entrepreneur, musician and 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie has been posting all about her recent trip to Ibiza, where she joined several friends and fellow content creators on a Revolve brand trip. Since returning home, she’s been delighting her 3.2 million followers by sharing plenty of stunning snapshots from her travels. Still, her most recent photo drop might just be our favorite one yet, as it included an incredible sentiment in the caption.
You can check out Mandi’s Instagram post here.
“I said farewell to my fear of the ocean ~ I’m in Ibiza babyyy,” the multi-hyphenate wrote. “Truly the summer we’ll never forget.” The cover image for the 20-photo carousel showed Mandi sporting an itty-bitty white bikini with a tie-front while emerging from the ocean, having faced her aforementioned fear. The fabric of the two-piece also featured a print made up of bronze-colored scorpions, which were playfully dotted all over the swimsuit.
And that wasn’t the only stunning swimwear look the model wore while on her trip, as the photo set also included snapshots of Mandi in a cocoa-colored bikini with metallic hardware detailing on the hips and the neckline. For another photo, Mandi donned a twist on a classic black one-piece, as the swimsuit had some seriously sultry plunging on the sides and a low back.
The overall vibe of the photo set was fun, flirty chaos. It was the exact type of summertime energy that only comes from spending time eating, drinking and laughing the day away with your best friends while conquering your fears, which was precisely what Mandi was doing.
But the model wasn’t taking those good vibes for granted! In a slide included among the party photos, she wrote, “Closing July with a grateful heart.” And she’s been expressing this same beautiful joy and gratitude in every post about her getaway.
“When you reclaim your life brick by brick, and it turns out to be more than you ever imagined,” she wrote in a separate Instagram caption. “To travel, shoot in breathtaking locations and be surrounded by incredible individuals—this is a blessing I’ll never take for granted 🌊✨.”
“😍😍😍,” fellow 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie Denise Bidot wrote in the comment section on her 20-photo carousel.
“I need this bikini YESTERDAY 🦂🦂😍😍,” Kamie Crawford declared.
“Can we go backkkkjj,” Karrueche—who was also present for the Ibiza trip—asked.
“You just radiate with positive high vibrational energy ❤️😘 ,” one commenter added.