Nicole Williams English Nails Sporty Chic Style for F1 U.S. Grand Prix
Nicole Williams English is the fashionista everyone should keep their eyes on for some style inspiration. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram to not only share her latest outfit, but also to document everything that she got to experience during her exhilarating weekend of Formula 1 Grand Prix festivities.
Williams English’s sporty ensemble highlighted the fun of pairing black with khaki. Her black leather top was an edgy one, from the fabric all the way to the open back. She added a pair of khaki shorts to the top, adding a black belt with a silver buckle for that added some rustic charm.
Dramatic black knee-high boots and an adorable black donkey-shaped purse were the accessories she included to result in a perfect outfit for the Formula 1 Grand Prix. She kept the ball rolling with a pair of black-tinted sunglasses and various jewelry pieces all throughout. It added a nice amount of sparkle to the look.
Through her Instagram stories, Williams English lived her life to the fullest. She met up with fellow SI Swimsuit model Achieng Agutu and the two hung out for a great deal of the day at the Circuit of the Americas as well as at a Patrón brand event. At the alcohol brand’s function, Williams English and Agutu took tons on photos, danced their hearts out in front of the DJ booth and other places, cruised around on the back of golf carts and, of course, witnessed the race itself.
The red, white and blue confetti papers falling from the sky marked the end of the racing event. Even so, the weekend festivities just kept going. Williams English’s story also included a cool live jam sesh of performers singing “Jolene” by Dolly Parton. She concluded her day with a delicious-looking pink drink, an ideal way to unwind after a full day of endless fun. Safe to say, this model made a lot of cool memories over the weekend, and even got a few items to show for it.
If a 10 out of 10 weekend was on the agenda for Williams English this week, the past few days absolutely checked off all the boxes.