Nina Agdal’s Bright White Spiral Two-Piece Is a Uniquely Timeless Beachside Style
When it comes to picking swimwear to add to your collection, we always urge considerations of timelessness. Unlike other fashion, swimsuits don’t tend to bow to seasonal trends in the same way that tops, denim or jackets might. Perhaps the fact that there are fewer styles to choose from (really only bikinis and one-pieces, when you boil it down) makes it more difficult for swimwear fashion to become so uniform. Whatever the reason, there tends to be less of a seasonal sway in swimwear styles.
That’s not to say preferences haven’t shifted over time—they certainly have. At one point, the one-piece was the only style on the market. The introduction of the two-piece diversified beachwear options, and the one-piece dipped in popularity. These days, it has returned with a vengeance, recapturing the imagination of the most fashionable (designers and otherwise).
Today, we’re not here to talk about a one-piece. But we are here to talk about a timeless swimsuit. Since swimwear isn’t as beholden to trends, it is easier—on the whole—to find sets that are bound to stand the test of time. In other words, they won’t go out of style by next season. The trick to finding such styles is to look at a few factors. Of course, we’re all looking for unique styles. Where swimwear is concerned, you can have both—unique and classic. It all comes down to the silhouette and the color.
Lean into the unique details (the gold accents, the fun ties, the braided straps), but focus in on the standard silhouettes and colors (white, black, etc.). Consider the following swimsuit that Nina Agdal wore on the set of her 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Belize, for example.
Sure, the spiral design in the top makes it more unique than your standard two-piece, but the overall silhouette is pretty simple. Likewise, the adjustable side ties in the bottoms make them stand out more than your average; but at the end of the day, they’re pretty classic.
Noire Swimwear Ivory Spiral Top, $162 and Ivory Adjustable Side Bottom, $114 (noire-swimwear.com)
There’s something about the fit of this set that is so flattering. We love the top for its spiral design and the bottoms for their subtle v-shape. But most of all, we love the look for its timelessness (in shape and color).