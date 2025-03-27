Nina Agdal Dazzles in Blue Strapless Corset Mini Dress Alongside Logan Paul for ‘Paul American’ Premiere
Nina Agdal looks remarkable next to her soon-to-be-husband Logan Paul on the red carpet premiere of their new reality TV series Paul American. The engaged couple had all eyes on them, looking exceptionally well-dressed during this special night in the Big Apple.
Agdal wore a stunning strapless midnight blue dress with a V-shaped neckline making up the introduction of the ensemble. From here, the rest of the piece includes a form-fitting bodice that hugs the shape of this Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s—who made her debut in Desroches Island in 2012—body in all the right places. The dress concludes just before the knees, but not before giving the world a little surprise with a half train of matching blue fabric on the side.
With the dress, she grabbed a transparent pair of stockings to give the look an extra boost of style. And, to top everything off, she added black pointed heels for her shoes of choice.
Her right-hand man matched her navy blue and black theme by wearing a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses as his main accessory. The main event for his outfit consisted of a black suit jacket and a pair of dark navy blue slacks. Like his fiancé, he chose black shoes to don on his feet. Side-by-side, Agdal and Paul remind the world they’re a power couple ready to take on the world.
The New York premiere isn’t the only place where fans can see the two together as the Max reality TV series peers into the ins and outs of the life of Paul and his younger brother Jake, two celebrities social media can’t help but to have its eyes on.
In the new show, viewers get to know the Paul brothers and some of the most important moments in their lives. These include the exciting reveal of the moment Agdal found out she was pregnant as well as the out-of-this-world gender reveal that followed. As per the trailer, viewers will also get a chance to see the events that followed once Agdal and Paul’s baby girl, Esmé, was brought into the world.
On the red carpet, Agdal spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what it’s like to be a first-time mother.
“Being a new mom is not easy,” the model, who turned 33 on March 26, shared. “I think it’s a big adjustment for the mom, for the relationship, for everyone involved. But I’m so obsessed with her and every single day when I wake up and she smiles at me—it makes it all worth it.”
Catch Agdal in Paul American, now streaming only on Max.