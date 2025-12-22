Nelly Korda’s Green and Red Suits Are Perfect for the Holiday Season
While most people know her as the No. 2 ranked female golfer in the world, Nelly Korda added SI Swimsuit model to her résumé this May when she was featured in the 2025 issue.
The professional athlete traveled to The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., where she was photographed by Ben Horton. Korda, 27, grew up on the state’s Gulf Coast in Bradenton, Fla., and her feature from the Sunshine State was nothing less than extraordinary. While on set in her home state, Korda flaunted her athletic physique and soft smile in a number of stunning suits, the majority of which featured vibrant hues that really popped against the resort’s dreamy backdrop.
And while Korda, who has 15 LPGA Tour wins to her name, looked nothing but confident in front of the camera, even the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year sometimes gets nervous about new and exciting challenges, like posing for the SI Swimsuit Issue for the first time.
“It was such an exciting shoot,” she stated while on location. “I think that’s what the shoot is about. I think that’s what life is about, also, sometimes challenging yourself.”
Despite some initial nerves, the two-time Olympian, who represented the U.S. at the Tokyo games in 2020 and the 2024 Paris Olympics, was glad she stepped out of her comfort zone and accepted the opportunity.
“It was just so much fun,” she added. “When people look at these photos, I hope it inspires them to rock what they got.”
Korda definitely rocked it on set, and her SI Swimsuit feature is one we often revisit. In doing so recently, we noticed that while her suits were catered to “fuse timeless simplicity with fierce athleticism,” per the fashion team’s vision, she also modeled a few suits that are perfect for the holiday season: namely a textured red bikini with gold hardware by PatBO and an olive two-piece with long sleeves by Indah.
While appropriate for the season, red is at timeless color for swimwear, so it’s a hue you’ll reach for time and time again. Plus, a muted green makes for a great nod to the holidays without being too on the nose. So, if you’re celebrating the Christmas season somewhere warm this year and want to incorporate holiday hues into your swimwear wardrobe, allow the following snapshots from Korda’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot to be your fashionable guide.