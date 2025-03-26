5 Unforgettable Photos of Birthday Girl Nina Agdal Throughout Her SI Swimsuit Journey
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend Nina Agdal celebrates her 33rd birthday today! She took to Instagram to let the world know that she’s spending her special day at the beach alongside fiancé Logan Paul and their beautiful baby girl Esmé, the latter of whom also hit a milestone by turning six months old today.
“I love birthdays. I love half birthdays,” Agdal wrote. “Today is both of those. Happy half birthday, Esmé 💝.” The birthday girl continued her IG post with several adorable pics and videos of her daughter, including one where they can be seen smiling ear-to-ear as they drive on a golf cart.
Whereas Agdal celebrates her birthday by dropping these snaps, we want to celebrate by putting together some of our favorite looks of the model ever since she joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2012. What better way to honor her than by taking a trip down memory lane?
Without further ado, here’s a look back at just some of our favorite photos from Agdal’s SI Swimsuit journey, starting with one of her most recent shoots—the 60th Anniversary Legends feature in 2024 in Hollywood, Fla. captured by Yu Tsai.
In addition to fellow legends like Tyra Banks, Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen and many others, Agdal joined a very unique group of extraordinary individuals who have made a mark on the magazine. For the shoot, she wowed in a gorgeous strapless gown that fit just right to her beautiful physique. The real showstopper was her long, lean legs that simply kept on going before finally landing in bright gold heels that any fashion lover would love.
With beauty inside and out, Agdal’s appearance in the Legends shoot was an unforgettable moment in time, and she certainly agrees with the sentiment. “Being an SI Swimsuit Legend is really special,” she said while on set. “It’s about being part of a group that’s not just about beauty. It’s about being kind, smart, unafraid to be yourself, and pushing boundaries where they need to be pushed.”
As if one 2024 photo shoot wasn’t enough, Agdal also took part in a solo feature with photographer Derek Kettela in Belize. The beauty went with all-white ensembles for this shoot. From a white collared tie-up shirt and string bikini bottoms to an oh-so-lovely starfish bead bikini top, she was an absolute vision on this day, proving she still very much so still has the “it girl” factor inside her.
The photo above serves sexy and flirty, words that only capture a sliver of how impressive this shoot was.
Years before the 60th Anniversary Legends feature, the Danish model took a trip to Mexico to take our breath away with what marked her eighth photo shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Taking a moment to pose in nature, she was utterly stunning in this two-piece seen above. A medium coverage patterned triangle bikini top and a matching patterned thong bikini with tassels on both sides made up this ensemble. How does Agdal stay empowered to deliver photos like this 2017 throwback? It may have something to do with embracing all of her best strengths.
“Stop viewing each other as competition, stop comparing, and start embracing individual strengths,” she responded when asked how women can better empower one another. “There’s a lot of power in unity and supporting each other.”
Just a year after her beloved SI Swimsuit debut, Agdal returned to the fold in the Hayman Islands, Australia in 2013 to show us that even with a pool tube around her chest, she still knows how to serve swimwear couture.
That one-of-a-kind smile is what really made this snap stand out as her happiness is far too contagious to not make someone want to smile too. Matching with the infectious radiance of her smile were those bright blue and pink cutout bikini bottoms.
She may have turned 33 today, but when she came on the SI Swimsuit scene for the first time she was just 20-year-old posing on the beaches of Desroches Island, Seychelles. Here, she posed for a bright and bold photo shoot with lively swimsuits including this pink tank top and neon yellow bikini bottom seen above.
If only this young girl knew how much her life would change after her debut year with the magazine that earned her the Rookie of the Year title in 2012.
“I was so young [and] it was my first real big shoot in America,” Agdal divulged when reflecting on her rookie debut. “I didn’t really know what I was doing. I still kind of don’t, but back then I really didn't know what I was doing. I was more nervous, obviously, being in a swimsuit and knowing how many people [were] going to see it [was] extremely intimidating. I was kind of just pretending I knew what I was doing and then it ended up working out. But [it’s] a completely different feeling from then to now.”
“Getting that was kind of just like a recognition and a push that this girl is here to stay and she’s special and you know, keep your eyes on her and watch her,” she added. “Doing that [photo shoot] with Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] completely helped me and my career. After that, I was booking bigger campaigns, I was making more money, I was buying business class [airfare].”
An icon then and an icon now. Agdal will forever remain in our hearts as one of the best to ever do it. We wish her a very happy birthday!