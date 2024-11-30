Nina Agdal’s Shimmery White Swimsuit Is Our Beach Vacation Obsession
Each year, the fashion editors at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit work hard to curate the best swimwear (brands, styles, patterns, etc.) for the annual issue. Destinations are chosen and the team gets to work curating a mood board and an aesthetic to match.
For this past issue, a variety of factors were considered when choosing an aesthetic and accompanying style. For one, the team thought about the popular fashion trends of the moment. Last fall, for example, bright red was the talk of the town. So, half of the models who traveled to Belize were outfitted accordingly.
In the Duoro Valley in Portugal, on the other hand, the styling blended balletcore and cottagecore—two of the popular trends of the moment. With that in mind, the team selected swimwear featuring bows, florals and other feminine details.
For the other handful of models who traveled to Belize for the 2024 issue, white was the theme of choice. All of the swimwear (and accessories) selected for the photo shoots were just what you might imagine: bright white.
Among the group outfitted in white was Nina Agdal. It was her seventh feature in the annual magazine, but her first since 2017. And what a fitting comeback it was for the incredible brand model. Not only did she pose for a stunning white swimwear photo shoot in Belize, but she likewise took part in the 60th anniversary Legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. As a long-time brand model, she was a shoo-in for the group of 27 Legends, who posed in glamorous red carpet wear for the feature.
The latter was, of course, a special moment for the brand (and the models who joined us). But it’s the former that we came here to talk about today—and, particularly, a certain swimsuit that Agdal wore on set. As we mentioned, everything was bright white. And while each look was as fabulous as the last, our favorite was a slightly shimmery strapless top with a stunning gold shell detail.
Korobeynikov Lycra Bikini Set Bandeau Top and Bottom, $220 (korobeynikov.store)
After seeing Agdal in the set, can you blame us for calling it a favorite? The set featured a stunning bandeau with ruched detailing. The bottoms that come with it are thick-banded and high-waisted. But if you want to replicate the model’s look exactly, you can snag the string-side bottoms here.