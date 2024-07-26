Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike Stun in Glamorous, Sleek Fitted Dresses
When Nneka Ogwumike announced that she would be leaving the Los Angeles Sparks after 12 seasons and heading to the Seattle Storm, we worried that we might not have the chance to witness her and her sister Chiney’s incredible joint fashion statements any longer.
While they played on the Sparks together, the pair had a habit of showing up to each and every game in complementary fashionable outfits. They never quite matched, but their looks were never far off, either. This season, the pair have continued their fashionable dressing at a distance—Nneka in the Storm’s tunnel and Chiney as an ESPN broadcaster.
But during WNBA All-Star weekend, the pair had the chance to team up once again—and they took it. The Ogwumike sisters attended Candace Parker’s ACE All-Star Party presented by Adidas on July 19, and to celebrate their friend and fellow WNBA icon, they dressed in their very best: a pair of sleek fitted dresses.
Nneka’s outfit of choice was a blue knit gown, chunky gold jewelry and metallic Adidas sneakers. Chiney’s featured a bright pink and black patterned midi, oversized hoops and clear heels. In other words, the pair weren’t matching in an obvious way in terms of similar color schemes or silhouettes. But their choice of glamorous fitted dresses still managed to bring us back to the days of their matching pre-game looks.
In any case, it was only further proof that—together or apart—the pair still know how to make a statement with their fashion choices.