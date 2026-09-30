Sydney Sweeney’s Vacation Pics Prove That a Classic Red One-Piece Will Always Be in Style

When it comes to iconic swimwear moments in pop culture, we all have our favorites.

From Bond girls to Love Island cast members and everyone in between, there’s plenty of poolside moments to choose from. Still, one swimsuit remains so recognizable that nearly everyone understands the reference the moment they see it styled on the shore. We’re of course talking about the red one-piece made famous by Pamela Anderson on Baywatch.

The sleek, sultry swimsuit has absolutely stood the test of time as a must-have style for over three decades. And this week, Sydney Sweeney reminded fans why this simple, chic seaside look will always be in style while putting her own spin on the signature one-piece.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the SYRN brand founder shared another photo carousel documenting more of her summertime adventures on the lake. This post followed the farewell-to-summer message she shared with fans last week, which took them along on her recent getaways with her boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

Meanwhile, the cover photo of her new post featured a Polaroid that showed Sweeney on a boat, wearing a familiar-looking red one-piece. She left her long blonde tresses down in casual waves, accessorizing further with a pair of oversized sunglasses for some vintage flair. Naturally, one of the top comments on the photo set proclaimed precisely what we were thinking: “Reminded me of Pamela Anderson from Baywatch in the first slide,” the fan wrote.

Of course, we’re also fans of the Baywatch look at SI Swimsuit. Over the years, the magazine has featured several stylish red one-pieces in the annual issue, modeled by Cindy Kimberly, Eileen Gu, Camille Kostek, Brittany Mahomes and more. SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader also famously rocked the look for her 2023 SI Swimsuit cover moment in the Dominican Republic.

And the ties between SI Swimsuit and the classic series go even further than that!

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that two SI Swimsuit staples—Nader and 2025 cover model Olivia Dunne—had been cast in Fox’s forthcoming Baywatch reboot. According to the outlet, the series is currently slated to premiere on Fox early next year, introducing a new generation to the popular red one-piece originally made famous in the 1990s.

With that in mind, if you’re looking for more inspiration on how to style a classic red one-piece before you see it all over your fashion feed next year, look no further! Below, we’ve resurfaced a few of our personal favorite SI Swimsuit variations from over the years.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Bracelets by Noir provided by New York Vintage. Earrings by Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Yandy. Necklaces by Electric Picks. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Nessy Swimwear. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Hunza G. Earrings by Peace Diamonds. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

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