Olandria’s ‘Byrdie’ Cover Shoot Styled a Stunning Shade Also Seen in Her SI Swimsuit Debut

From her headline-making Golden Globes gown to her fabulous Fashion Week takeover, Olandria has become a clear tastemaker and style star to watch since her appearance on Love Island USA Season 7 last summer. Truth be told, the stunning star—who made her SI Swimsuit debut earlier this year—has dominated our fashion feeds in 2026, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

And this week, Byrdie revealed that the breakout reality TV sensation-turned-model is also the cover star for its latest issue, aptly titled “The Main Character Issue.”

Photographed by Kendall Bessent and styled by The Reismans, the magazine broke down the color palette used for the gorgeous photo shoot on Instagram as part of a series of “vision boards,” citing Pantone’s “Green Envy,” “All Aboard” and “Arabian Spice” as its tonal inspiration.

The first shade was seen in her cover snapshot: a breathtaking close-up of the fashion-forward model. Her long hair—styled by Ashanti Lation with Shea Moisture—was braided into a high bun with several curls left free-falling for an effortlessly elegant look. Her glowy glam—achieved by makeup artist Kimora Mulan using Anastasia Beverly Hills—fully embraced the olive green shade, making her eyes pop against the matching backdrop.

Meanwhile, the second shade, “All Aboard,” was seen on the model in several video interviews shared on the outlet’s Instagram account. A beautiful denim hue that’s equal parts sea and sky, it gave a whole new meaning to “holiday blues.” Finally, more photos in the feature channeled the latter warm, brown hue. “This color is everything 😍,” one user penned about the “Arabian Spice”-inspired looks. Another added, “The perfect fall vibes 🍂🍁.”

To check out Olandria’s full cover story with Byrdie, click here.

Of the trio of striking shades, “Arabian Spice” was also the color that caught our eye, as Olandria rocked a similar warm cocoa during her radiant rookie shoot with SI Swimsuit! For the 2026 issue, the model was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla. Her wardrobe comprised warm hues and soft fabrics, with the SI Swimsuit style team noting the looks aimed to “embrace chic, classic coastal energy with a twist.”

Specifically, the sparkling Oséree bikini Olandria wore was a perfect match for the aforementioned Pantone color, complete with glittering details for an eye-catching, beach-ready look—but don’t just take our word for it! Below, we’ve highlighted a selection of snapshots featuring the model in the sultry swimsuit for a little autumn-adjacent seaside style inspiration.

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

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