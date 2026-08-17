Jordan Chiles Is the Latest Star to Style This Standout Summer 2026 Trend

If you’re a millennial (or even millennial-adjacent), you likely remember the most stylish stars of the era rocking a cute pair of capris at one point or another. From casual day looks to the red carpet, the mid-length pant was everywhere in the early 2000s, though they seemed to disappear from the limelight in the 2010s as trends favored different statement bottoms.

However, the flirty style—which first gained popularity back in the 1940s and 1950s—has been making a serious comeback this summer, with Who What Wear even going so far as to call them “the most controversial fashion trend” in a recent article. And this week, Jordan Chiles became the latest star to make a case for the look.

Over the weekend, the Olympian and SI Swimsuit model took to Instagram to show her 1.7 million followers how she styled the on-trend pants, giving an otherwise all-black ensemble a fun pop of white polka dots. In the cover snapshot, Chiles posed for a classic mirror selfie, channeling her signature cool girl vibes with added 1950s flair and plenty of Y2K edge.

For the look, Chiles paired the pants with a simple, fitted black tank with molded cups and a sweetheart-style neckline. She then accessorized the ensemble further with a chunky pair of peep-toe heels featuring a large metallic buckle, a coordinating quilted handbag, silver jewelry and a chic pair of skinny sunglasses. Aptly captioning the six-photo carousel “polka dot baddie,” the entire look was a 10 out of 10 in our books.

And fans of the stylish star absolutely agreed! At the time of this article’s publication, the photo set has already accumulated over 17,000 likes on the app—with several coming from fellow athletes and SI Swimsuit models Ilona Maher, Suni Lee, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink—and over 230 comments. “Jordan, I am on my knees,” one fan quipped while another added, “👏👏 Putting those heels to work.🔥”

Overall, Chiles has been one of our favorite style stars to watch in 2026. The elite athlete has continued to evolve her fashion, embracing fun twists on trendy pieces while always adding her own unique touches to make her looks her own and reminding fans she is, indeed, “that girl.” Still, our passion for the Olympian’s fashion should come as no surprise—after all, as noted above, Chiles is a member of the SI Swimsuit family!

Last year, Chiles graced the cover of the annual issue as one of four cover models alongside fellow gymnast Olivia Dunne, model Lauren Chan and actor Salma Hayek Pinault. Posing for her dazzling debut on the shores of The Boca Raton, the elite athlete showed off her medal-winning moves in the warm sand for a dynamic feature, photographed by Ben Horton.

Then, nearly a month after the annual issue hit newsstands, Chiles reunited with the magazine in Miami on the catwalk at the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show. To view Chiles’s full 2025 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here, and to view her full 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show gallery, click here.

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