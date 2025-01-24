Olivia Culpo’s White and Black High-Cut Bikini From Her Bali Photo Shoot Is Perfect for Any Occasion
Throughout the years of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the magazine has featured both super trendy swimwear along with timeless, forever-classic items that will never go out of style. As we create our vision boards for 2025 and start adding beach clothing to our shopping carts, we’re looking back at past photo shoots to pull inspo from some of the best pieces we might’ve forgotten about.
Going back to 2020, model-actress Olivia Culpo wore a variety of daring and feminine black and/or white one and two-pieces worth highlighting once more.
That year, the Miss Universe 2012 appeared on the cover with a solo photo, as well as another alongside Jasmine Sanders and Kate Love. The content creator, who got married to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in June 2024, was an absolute vision on the shores and in the waters of Bali with photographer Yu Tsai. The tropical location served as a breathtaking backdrop, but Culpo’s many looks truly stole the show.
One certain bikini from the brand Ola Vida is without a doubt still in style today, nearly five years later, consisting of a white v-neck, high-cut piece with black straps on top and bottom and gold hardware accents. Yes, it might be a bit of a splurge, but the timelessness of the look—plus how fabulous it’ll make you look—means you’ll keep this in your rotation for years to come.
Costa Top White, $90 and Costa Bottom White, $100 (shop.olavidaswimwear.com)
Culpo, who was born and raised in Rhode Island, made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2018 with the brand’s special “In Her Own Words” series, posing for Taylor Ballantyne in New York City for a powerful and inspiring shoot. She’s been featured in four issues, also traveling to the beautiful Kangaroo Island, Australia in 2019 and Hollywood, Fla. in 2021.
While on set for her most recent photo shoot with the brand, the now-32-year-old discussed the importance of SI Swimsuit and why she looked up to the models who came before her. “I always wanted to kind of break out, and I needed a platform to do that. I think from a young age, I looked at Sports Illustrated and what it represented and the platform they gave women as something that could really change my life,” she explained.
“[SI Swimsuit models] represented to me the women who could do it all,” she added. “I thought even if it didn’t work out for me, I know going on this path and trying to be, in any way, shape or form, like these other women, I could be better.”
Today, Culpo keeps busy hosting pageants, such as Miss Universe 2023 and 2024, as well as partnering with brands like Jo Malone London, BVLGARI and more.