Olivia Dunne Glimmers in Slinky, Backless Halter Gown at All-Star Red Carpet Show
Olivia Dunne is leaning into metallics for her red carpet wardrobe this summer. Just last week, the LSU gymnast, who secured an NCAA championship with the Tigers earlier this year, took our breath away with her bold, gold look at the ESPY Awards. Now, she took the MLB All-Star red carpet by storm with her phenomenal glamorous look, and arrived hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.
Tuesday’s night’s event in Arlington, Texas, was the first time the power couple, who have been dating for more than a year, made a red carpet appearance together—and it was epic. The SI Swimsuit star, who was photographed in Puerto Rico for her debut last year and Portugal for her rookie feature in the 2024 issue, donned a magnificent, glittery champagne gown featuring a low back and halter neckline. The bedazzled, floor-length number perfectly hugged the 21-year-old’s toned, sculpted figure.
Dunne worked with makeup artist Christin Hernandez, who opted for a summer-inspired, luminous glam moment, including feathered brows, long, wispy false lashes, rosy-peach blush, glowy balm highlighter and perfect glossy pink lips. Hair guru Sloane Cotner styled the New Jersey native’s long blonde locks into stunning beach curls with the front sections delicately slicked behind her ears.
Skenes, 22, looked dapper and poised in a classy white suit with a black tie and sunglasses. The California native, who is the fifth rookie pitcher to start in the All-Star game, and member of the National League team ultimately took a 5-3 loss to the American League. He threw 11 strikes in 16 pitches and his teammates didn’t hesitate to applaud his impressive performance.