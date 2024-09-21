Olivia Dunne’s Black V-Neck Jumpsuit Is the Perfect Beach to Happy Hour Look
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne has a lot on her plate these days. The fifth-year LSU gymnast, who stars in the new Prime Video docuseries, The Money Game, is gearing up for her final year of NCAA competition, all while garnering new brand deals and maintaining her work as a social media content creator.
The 21-year-old New Jersey native first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue last year, when she was featured as an athlete and photographed in Puerto Rico. Dunne returned to the fold this year as a rookie in the 60th anniversary magazine, and her travels took her to Portugal.
While both of her brand features are equally stunning, we’re a huge fan of one suit in particular that Dunne rocked on the beaches of the Caribbean. It’s a multi-purpose closet staple that can take you from a game of beach volleyball to cocktails afterward. And in black, it’s always in style.
Cairo Jumpsuit, $160 (riellibrand.com)
RIELLI’s halter neck jumpsuit features the cutest shorts for a modest and vintage beachside style. In addition to classic black, it’s available in terracotta, lilac and oak. The suit is available in two different sizes, XS/S and M/L, so be sure to check the brand’s size chart before clicking “add to cart.”
So, whether it’s still warm in your part of the world or you’re already eagerly planning a fall getaway to a tropical climate, be sure to snag this SI Swimsuit- and Dunne-approved style for your next beach day.