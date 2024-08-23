Olivia Dunne Stuns in Strawberry Kiwi-Inspired Gingham Two-Piece: Get the Look Here
When she stepped on set of her SI Swimsuit photo shoot this year, Olivia Dunne already knew what to expect. Though the 21-year-old LSU gymnast was part of 2024’s rookie class, she posed for last year’s issue as an athlete, traveling to Puerto Rico with photographer Ben Watts. The New Jersey native reunited with the same visual artist for her feature in the 60th anniversary issue, this time traveling to Porto and the North, Portugal.
While on set this year, the styling for Dunne’s feature was very different from the prior year’s. In Puerto Rico, the Division I athlete modeled a moody color palette, whereas the styles she rocked in Portugal were inspired by the trendy and soft cottagecore and balletcore aesthetics.
And with the end of summer approaching, we’ve got seasonal activities on the brain. Dunne’s picnic-inspired two-piece swimsuit by Andi Bagus is a great choice for your late-summer adventures. Shop it below.
Picnic Bikini, $69 (andi-bagus.com)
This adorable green, pink and white gingham bikini offers minimal coverage, so you won’t have to worry about pesky tan lines. The thong style bottoms are super cheeky, while the top features adjustable ties for a custom fit. In addition to the “kiwi strawberry combo” colorway, the set is also available in black and white and a brown option.
Be sure to snag this affordable micro bikini before Labor Day weekend, and you can emulate Dunne’s SI Swimsuit style no matter what the holiday weekend holds.