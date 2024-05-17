Olivia Dunne Takes the SI Swimsuit Red Carpet in Stunning Black Jumpsuit
Last month, Olivia Dunne was in Fort Worth, Texas, helping the LSU gymnastics team to its first NCAA championship title in school history. Now, the 21-year-old is in New York City to celebrate her second consecutive feature in the SI Swimsuit Issue.
And, of course, she was dressed to impress. Dunne stepped out on the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel New York in a black jumpsuit from the designer Jovani. The number featured a deep V-neckline, silver beaded detailing and mesh siding. She paired it with silver metallic platform heels and a pair of earrings from a boutique in Louisiana.
The Division I athlete, who was a senior at LSU this past year, joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2023. Her debut brought her to the beaches of Puerto Rico, where she was photographed by Ben Watts.
This year, Dunne returns to the issue for the second year in a row. She traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal, posing for Ben Watts for her rookie feature. Her incredible looks—styled by the SI Swimsuit team—were inspired by two current fashion trends, balletcore and cottagecore.
Though she just finished her senior season at LSU, she has yet to announce her plans for the future. Due to the pandemic, she has the option of taking a fifth year with the gymnastics team or leave school to pursue professional endeavors. But for now, the New Jersey native is celebrating the 60th anniversary of SI Swimsuit.