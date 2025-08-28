Olivia Dunne’s US Open Two-Piece Set Proves White Is August’s Chicest Choice
With Labor Day looming, fashionistas everywhere are clamoring to get their best all-white looks in before the fashion police start demanding they return the shade to their closets—at least, we assume that’s how that rule works.
Anyway, enter: Olivia Dunne.
At the US Open this week, the retired gymnast and three-time SI Swimsuit model—who graced the front page as one of four cover models for this year’s issue—proved that a monochromatic white ensemble may be simple, but it’s still the top choice for sultry late summer styling.
Walking the blue carpet for the tennis event, the model sported a fitted two-piece set that expertly toed the line between full-on corpcore chic and laidback business casual.
A fitted halter-style vest with neutral button details down the front made for the perfect top, while she opted for flowy, wide-legged bottoms in a matching cream hue. Later in the evening, she donned a white pullover sweater tied across her shoulders for an elevated-but-effortless final look. She then accessorized with a couple of sporty touches for the tournament, including a pair of classic red Chuck Taylors and a navy US Open-branded baseball hat.
Dunne left her signature blonde hair down and straight so it sat neatly on her shoulders. Meanwhile, her summertime-friendly glam included dewy skin, pink cheeks and glossy lips. Throughout the star-studded sporting event, the model was spotted enjoying herself while dancing, drinking and blowing kisses to the camera.
But this exceptional ensemble wasn’t Dunne’s only show-stopping ensemble for the US Open—oh no. The LSU alum also shared a completely separate look on her TikTok account earlier this week, which couldn’t have been more different than her all-white corpcore moment. Still, there’s no denying it was equally on-trend.
In the brief clip, Dunne was seen sitting on the sidelines while sipping a drink in a tube top-style maxi dress crafted in a deep cocoa shade, which was positively covered in this year’s hottest pattern: polka dots. The frills of fabric featured throughout the garment, paired with the absolutely adorable matching headband, added a layer of 1950s-style glamour that elevated the outfit from mere audience member to star of the show.
View Dunne’s TikTok here.
For the TikTok itself, the retired gymnast collaborated with content creator Ava Grace to recreate a sweet tennis-related scene from Diary of a Wimpy Kid 3 (an absolute classic, as we all know—and no, this isn’t sarcasm. Those films are iconic). Dunne lip-synced along as the sound said, “30 love.” The camera then cut to Grace, who responded coyly with, “Whatever you say...love.”
All in all, it’s safe to say Dunne had a silly and stylish time at the US Open!
